newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Solos' And 'The Bite' Showcase How To Create New TV During A Pandemic

kwit.org
 1 day ago

The Amazon anthology series Solos features a different actor in each installment. The Bite, on Spectrum On Demand, is comedy-drama that combines COVID lockdown with an outbreak of a zombie contagion.

www.kwit.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solos#Actor#Covid#Bite#Comedy Drama#Spectrum#Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
Related
Behind Viral VideosNew Haven Register

This TV Producer Explains How to Create Better Videos Without Fancy Equipment

Patrice Polzer is a former Today show producer, mom of three and entrepreneur who believes video is a must-have in your marketing tool kit if you’re launching a business. Through her New York video agency, Patrice Poltzer Creative, she creates brand video content and turns camera-shy founders into confident, social-media video creators. “Research shows 59 percent of executives say they would rather watch a video than read text, but many entrepreneurs — even the most confident — are afraid of showing up on camera," she says. That’s why she created a coaching business and digital courses alongside her agency to help entrepreneurs and solopreneurs overcome their fears and learn how to tell stories that resonate with their audiences. She sat down with Jessica Abo to share how you can start making effective videos to grow your business or side hustle without fancy camera gear.
TV & VideosAdWeek

These Are the New Pandemic TV Personalities

The pandemic altered the way we think, act and feel about virtually everything, including a pretty seismic shift in how we like to be entertained. The types of screens fans watched started to shift in ways that might not boomerang to the “Before Times” in quite the way we first anticipated.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

TV saved us during the pandemic and fundamentally altered our relationship with the medium

We couldn't have gotten through the past year without shows like Tiger King, The Last Dance and Ted Lasso, says Alan Sepinwall. "Think back to those early days of quarantine," he says. "Every form of entertainment, escape, and distraction vanished one by one. First, live sports shut down. Then, concerts and theater. Going to the movies, assuming your state allowed it, was a game of Russian roulette. Whether you were a club-hopper or a museumgoer, options for getting out into the world, seeing and doing things, all ceased to exist. But then there was television. Sweet, nourishing, unstoppable television. While all other sources of fun hit an extended pause, TV kept right on going, providing a lifeline to the outside world as we began months of sheltering in place. Our relationship with the medium has surely been fundamentally altered by our time locked away from everything and everyone else. Even if we all respond to a post-vaccination world by becoming ferocious extroverts and reckless outdoorspeople, we’ll always have memories of our prolonged stay in front of the small screen during this nightmare, sometimes as the only comfort we could find."
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Queen Sugar’ EP & Cast On Ava DuVernay-Created Series’ Pandemic Reset – Contenders TV

“We were literally just one episode into filming when we had to shut down because of Covid,” Queen Sugar executive producer Paul Garnes says about Season 5 of the Ava DuVernay-created OWN series executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and hailing from Warner Bros Television. “We used that opportunity to reset and repivot the show to be more relevant to the audience and I think to all of us involved.”
TV Seriessamoanews.com

New Zealand TV series showcases ancient Pacific tales

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND — A new Pacific-themed drama and horror television series has been created for New Zealand. It is the country's first show to be written, directed, produced and crewed entirely by people of the Moana. The series, Teine Sā - The Ancient Ones, has taken a modern-day twist...
Mental HealthPhys.org

How lockdown playlists were used to express emotions during the pandemic

Playlists compiled through the pandemic reveal a largely upbeat mindset as listeners turned to music to beat the lockdown blues, new research shows. The study—from the University of York—revealed the most frequently included track on playlists was The Weeknd's Blinding Lights followed closely behind by Dababy's ROCKSTAR. The research team,...
Video GamesSiliconera

Resident Evil Village Puppet Show Episode Features Mother Miranda

The last episode of the Resident Evil Village puppet show features Mother Miranda, the enigmatic antagonist of the latest entry in the Resident Evil series. Like previous episodes, the Four Lords of the village appear in this new episode. Lady Dimitrescu appears alongside Heisenberg, Moreau, and Donna Beneviento’s puppet Angie.
TV Seriesthemainstreetmouse.com

New Loki Preview Released During MTV Movie & TV Awards

Recently, we got a look at a new poster teasing the upcoming Disney+ series “Loki” and this past weekend we got an all-new video sneak peek at the series showing the new MCU character Time Variance Authority (TVA) agent Mobius M. Mobius, played by Owen Wilson. The teaser for the...
TV SeriesBatman News

The Flash episode photos show Barry may carry training too far

PSYCH THREATENS IRIS — Iris (Candice Patton) is pushed to the limit as she seeks to uncover the mysterious truth about Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer). Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) initiates a new training system, that could potentially backfire, with devastating consequences. The Flash episode 710 airs on May 18,...
MoviesObserver

Audiences Want to See ‘Black Widow’ in Theaters, But May Not Stick Around After

For more than a decade, the United States box office has been a massive $10 billion-plus industry, including a record $11.8 billion in 2018. Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic torpedoed that momentum with the box office sinking to historic lows last year. As we celebrate recent theatrical rebounds, it’s important to remember we’re still not remotely close to any sense of financial normalcy.
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Movie Has Topped The American Box Office This Year

Annual box office figures have been grim for America over the last two calendar years. As the pandemic spread in 2020, domestic ticket sales plunged to $2.1 billion. The average of the previous five years was $11.3 billion. Many movie theaters were shuttered. America’s largest theater chain, AMC, teetered on the brink of bankruptcy. The […]