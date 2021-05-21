newsbreak-logo
Powerline Fire Cause of Internet/Cell Phone Outage

 1 day ago

KINGMAN – Due to an internet and cell outage, the Kingman City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday May 18, was canceled. Agenda items will be postponed to future meetings. At 4:22 p.m. on May 18, units from the Kingman Fire Department (KFD) and Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) were dispatched for a powerline down, followed by a call for a brushfire in the same area, and then upgraded to a commercial structure fire. The total response was four engines; two from each agency.

