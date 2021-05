It’s not often that that the intersection of protective styling and relaxed hair is discussed, but for actress Nicole Beharie, star of Sleepy Hollow, Miss Juneteenth, and Black Mirror, it’s exactly what defined her childhood. “I remember back in the day when I wore braids and twists and people would make comments about it being nappy,” Beharie tells TZR. “My mother's Jamaican and people used to think that it was like an immigrant thing.” And while Beharie’s mother instilled in her the beauty and versatility of protective styling, she didn’t always embrace those options with her own hair. “My hair was actually relaxed growing up because my mom found my hair to be more manageable with it,” she says. “But even though I had a relaxer, I never wore it straight.”