According to recent rumors, GTA 6 isn't releasing this year or anytime soon, and Take-Two Interactive's financial calls have more or less confirmed these rumors. Depending on what rumors you're reading, either GTA 6 is releasing later this year or years from now. For the most part, the more reputable of these rumors have been claiming the latter while the more dubious rumors have been claiming the former. In other words, the expectations of most for 2021 didn't include a GTA 6 release, but some did have the game's release on their calendar. If you're one of these people, it's time to cross it out.