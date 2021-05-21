newsbreak-logo
Pink Palace rebrands to MoSH

By Susan Ellis
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePink Palace Museum and Pink Palace Family of Museums announced on May 21 that it is undergoing a rebrand. It will now be known as MoSH — Memphis Museum of Science & History. According to a press release, the rebranding has been going on for 16 months. “I am excited...

