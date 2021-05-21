Pink Palace rebrands to MoSH

Job Title: Director of Development & Communications. Founded in 2008, Playback Memphis’ mission is to bring stories to life in a safe space to unlock healing, transformation, and joy. Playback Memphis trains and employs professional artists and facilitators to use the unique art form of Playback Theatre to engage diverse groups of people in a variety of settings. Playback Theatre is a healing, restorative practice that emphasizes deep and empathic listening to a community member who shares a personal experience or story. Through improvisational, embodied storytelling, ritual and music, that person’s story is given a voice, their humanity affirmed. Playback staff also employ a variety of mindfulness practices and experiential learning tools to create a process of shared exploration where people and organizations can nurture integrity and cultivate the courage to act on their core values and purpose.