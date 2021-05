Mass Effect Legendary Edition revamps pretty much every aspect of the original trilogy, and it seems that the old console commands you could input back in the day, have also received some changes. For those that are not aware, in any of the three games included in this massive collection, you were able through some specific motions to open the game’s console and input certain commands with various results. Increasing Shepard’s class points, credits boosts and a lot more were just the tip of the iceberg in regards to what you could do. And yes, we are talking about cheats here, this is essentially what console commands are. The real questions is, does Mass Effect Legendary Edition let you do this again? Let’s find out.