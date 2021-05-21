New Xbox Easter Egg Discovered After 20 Years
And yet there's still one mystery still undiscovered. The original Xbox came out in November 2001, nearly 20 years ago now. Despite being out for roughly two decades, the original black monolith still has some secrets to uncover. The latest of which was just discovered this week thanks to a developer tip that was shared with Kotaku. The tip talked about how to trigger the secret, which displays a credits scene showing a list of those that worked on the original Xbox Dashboard.totalgamingnetwork.com