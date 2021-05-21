New Xbox Easter Egg Discovered After 20 Years

It’s always a nice change of pace when first-person games are about things other than shooting. Phantom Abyss, a new asynchronous multiplayer platformer courtesy of publisher Devolver Digital, is set to launch in Early Access this June. If you’re so inclined, it’ll also be coming to GeForce NOW. The latter still requires that you own the Steam version, so I guess there’s no reason to specify that. The game is looking all kinds of fantastic, so it seems like the right time to start getting hyped for when it’s available and I find myself dying horribly for hours on end.