Tuscaloosa, AL

Free Summer Movie Series Coming to Tuscaloosa, Alabama

By Savannah Bullard
Posted by 
95.3 The Bear
95.3 The Bear
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa announced Friday that the local media company will host a free movie series that will take place in Government Plaza this summer. Free Movies Downtown at Sundown will be a six-week event where the Tuscaloosa community can gather in the plaza to enjoy a family-friendly film, free of charge. The event is supported by presenting sponsors Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports, the City of Tuscaloosa, Pepsi and Bryant Bank.

95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

