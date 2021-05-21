newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Destiny 2 Crossplay Beta Begins May 25

totalgamingnetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be limited to select Vanguard Strikes. From May 25 through May 27, Bungie will begin testing crossplay functionality in Destiny 2. ON those dates, the beta will consist of unique Vanguard Strikes. This will be the first step to enabling crossplay across the entire suite of game modes for Destiny 2 players.

totalgamingnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beta Test#Destiny 2#Bungie#Open Beta#Xbox Platforms#Pc Game#All Star Game#Vanguard Strikes#Crossplay Functionality#Game Modes#Developer#Exclusive#Blog#Star#Stadia Platforms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPolygon

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer guide: All Seasonal Challenges, May 11 - Aug. 24

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer continued Season of the Chosen’s new tradition of Seasonal Challenges. Each week for the first several weeks of the season, Bungie will add a host of new Challenges to complete. Some offer seasonal rewards like Decrypted Data or weapon, but they’re mostly useful for gaining XP for your Season Pass and Bright Dust.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Does Hood: Outlaws & Legends have crossplay?

To the satisfaction of the overall gaming community, crossplay is increasingly becoming the norm in multiplayer games set on multiple platforms. Hood: Outlaws & Legends is a game that lends itself perfectly to crossplay, since it requires cooperative play to pull off the biggest heists to steal from the rich and give to the poor. As is the case with every online multiplayer game, a larger pool of players means faster times to get into a match, and an overall more enjoyable experience. So, does Hood: Outlaws & Legends have crossplay?
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

NieR: Why the Gameplay Does Not Need to Be Great

When the original NieR first released in April of 2010, critics were not kind to it. The game was swamped with middling review scores, with many critics citing repetitive combat, tedious side quests, drab environments, and excessive backtracking. Despite this, NieR garnered a sizeable cult following, as many fell in love with its emotional, layered story that often bucked the conventions of the gaming medium. This positive response was strong enough that it contributed to the creation of NieR: Automata, a sequel that became a surprise hit both critically and commercially, and NieR Replicant Ver. 1.22474487139, a remake of the original game with added featured and refined combat mechanics. What makes the success of NieR so fascinating is that it happened largely in spite of its gameplay, which even diehard fans of the game admit is not its strong suit. Whether intended or not, NieR makes a strong case that good gameplay is not everything, especially if a game has larger goals in mind.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Destiny 2: How to Get Hung Jury

Hung Jury is back and it’s a gun that you can now obtain for the first time in Destiny 2. A powerful scout rifle from Destiny, Hung Jury is among a group of D1 powerful and fearsome legendary weapons being brought back via Destiny 2. If you’re here, you’re probably aware of this gun’s return but are wondering how to get Hung Jury in Destiny 2. Here’s what we know so far.
Video GamesPolygon

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards, May 14-18

Trials of Osiris is back in Destiny 2. Saint-14 is the new Trials vendor and announcer, and players can find him and his wares in the Tower Hangar every Friday at reset. Each week, the Trials of Osiris map changes, as do the rewards for winning a certain number of matches. The rewards are consistent across all players, although each player’s weapon roll will differ.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Destiny 2 down for emergency maintenance after surprise crossplay launch

Destiny 2 is undergoing emergency maintenance related to today’s Season of the Splicer launch. According to several players, crossplay was briefly available as part of the update, coming far ahead of schedule. Season 14 of Destiny 2 went live today at around 11 a.m. PT. Shortly thereafter, players started experiencing...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Swords of Legends Online maps out its May and June western betas

Swords of Legends Online showed up in the West virtually out of nowhere this spring, the western version of Gu Jian Qi Tan Online being published here by Gameforge. The company has been pushing out trailers left and right to hype up the launch, a date for which we still don’t have, apart from a summer 2021 window.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Does Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout have crossplay?

The unique take on the battle royale genre by Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is perfectly suited for crossplay, given all of its online multiplayer chaos. While Mediatonic did not include the feature at launch, the developer has been very vocal about its intentions to allow players across PC, PlayStation, and eventually Nintendo Switch and Xbox all play together. With the Season 4.5 update, comically named “Dave,” crossplay made it to Fall Guys — albeit in a limited capacity.
Video GamesNME

‘Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier’ beta registration now open

Closed beta registration for the upcoming battle royale game, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier has now started. Announced earlier this year following Sony Interactive Entertainment’s digital showcase, The First Soldier is a battle royale game set in the Final Fantasy VII universe. Players will take part in large multiplayer battles, fighting it out to be the last one standing.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Elder Scrolls Online Team Talks Oblivion Portals In Latest Update

Elder Scrolls Online's next chapter release, Blackwood, is right around the corner, and the dev team is taking the chance to set the stage for players eager to jump into the world of south-eastern Cyrodiil. Today, the team at ZeniMax Online Studios talked about their world events in this year's Chapter, Oblivion Portals.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Destiny 2 servers down as the Season of the Splicer launch rush begins

Why are Destiny 2 servers down? Bungie pulled the game offline for emergency maintenance shortly after the launch of the Season of the Splicer. The Bungie Help Twitter account confirmed that Destiny 2 would be down for emergency maintenance at 12:30 PST / 3:30 EST / 8:30 BST, but didn't give a timeframe for the maintenance. Bungie also acknowledged a sharp rise in error codes labeled Chicken and Honeydew, which were blocking many players from entering the game to begin with, or properly playing the game if they managed to get in.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (10th May to 16th May)

What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? It's a surprisingly big week for new releases, with PS4 compilation Mass Effect Legendary Edition likely the highlight for most. Don't forget about Subnautica: Below Zero and Hood: Outlaws & Legends, though, two very different titles that may represent a refreshing change of pace. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2021 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2021, click through the links.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Destiny 2 Crossplay Activated Early Accidentally During Season Of The Splicer Launch

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer is officially live and brings with it adorable baby Fallen, an attempt to hack the Vex network, and a chance to see a different side to a race that has been an enemy for far too long. While Destiny 2 crossplay is also on the horizon for the shooter's roadmap, it wasn't meant to debut so soon. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened when Bungie accidentally turned on this feature ahead of schedule.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Destiny 2 Update 2.19 May 13 Out for Hotfix 3.2.0.0

While guardians just got the big Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer patch earlier this week, Bungie has deployed the Destiny 2 update 2.19 May 13 patch, or what the studio calls hotfix 3.2.0.0! As one might expect, this is purely for issue fixes, and plugging the hole that let players access crossplay early (yeah, bummer!)
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Destiny 2 Xur Location: Where is Xur today and what is he selling? (May 14)

Xur today, May 14, is only his second appearance. Hopefully, things will go smoothly this week as opposed to last week where he was four hours later than normal. The Destiny 2 Xur location probably won’t change much though. Just be sure to check the Xur inventory at the bottom of the page when the time comes. The Xur start time will also be the same time as it usually is this time of year.