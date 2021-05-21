newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

US airlines resuming flights to Israel after cease-fire

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago

United, Delta and American said Friday they are resuming flights to Tel Aviv after Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire in violence that had included rockets fired at Ben Gurion International Airport.

Delta Air Lines plans to operate its first flight from New York to Tel Aviv since early last week on Friday night, with the first return trip on Sunday. Delta will “closely monitor the security situation and will make adjustments to our flight schedules as necessary," spokesman Morgan Durrant said.

United Airlines also said it expects to resume service Friday night, with a flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Tel Aviv. A spokeswoman said the airline plans to also resume flights from Chicago and San Francisco over the weekend. United halted flights from all three U.S. cities to Israel on May 12.

American Airlines said it plans to restart New York-Tel Aviv flights on Monday.

The truce between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas appeared to be holding Friday, after an 11-day war that left more than 250 people dead, mostly Palestinians.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Israel#Palestinians#Hamas#Delta Air Lines#New York Tel Aviv#Resuming Flights#U S#Newark#Cities#Rockets#Violence#Adjustments#Chicago#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
United Airlines
Country
Palestine
Related
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

United Airlines Uses The Crisis To Diversify Latin American Network

Latin America has been a strong performer through the recovery. With the big three US airlines and smaller peers heavily contesting the geography, passengers have no dearth of options when it comes to choosing a flight itinerary. Sensing an opportunity, United Airlines has used the crisis to diversify its Latin America network.
LifestylePosted by
Reuters

U.S. screens 1.64 mln people at airports, highest since March 2020

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 1.64 million passengers on Thursday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand. The number of U.S. air travelers is still about 35% lower than the same date in 2019, down nearly 1...
TravelCBS News

Travel demand is picking up, but Americans wary of some regions

Americans are itching to travel again after more than a year of COVID-19 and pandemic lockdowns, according to Booking.com CEO Glenn Fogel. But travel to Europe and other regions may take longer to pick up given murky coronavirus protocols and ongoing restrictions against visiting some countries, he added. "It's very...
TravelNew York Post

Airline heads beg US, UK to reopen transatlantic travel

The US and UK need to swiftly reopen transatlantic airways and ease COVID-19 travel restrictions to boost both nations’ economies, airline chiefs said on Tuesday. The CEOS of several major airlines on both sides of the Atlantic sent a joint letter to top government transportation officials calling for a summit between the countries to launch a reopening plan.
Traveldallassun.com

U.S. TSA says 1.6 million travel thru airports in single day high

Some 1.6 million passengers passed through U.S. airports on May 6, the largest number since March 2020. According to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, air travel remains about 35 percent lower than on the same date in 2019, down nearly 1 million travellers per day. As U.S. airlines are adding...
Aerospace & Defenseflyertalk.com

Airlines Temporarily Drop U.S.-Tel Aviv Flights After Fighting Intensifies

Flyers transiting between the United States and Israel may experience difficulties getting to their destination. After increased fighting near Tel Aviv, U.S.-based carriers are temporarily dropping flights to Ben Gurion Airport. As tensions rise between Israeli and Hamas forces, U.S.-based carriers are temporarily pausing flights between America and Tel Aviv...
LifestyleFOXBusiness

Israeli-Palestinian conflict causes major US airlines to cancel flights to Tel Aviv

American, Delta and United airlines have canceled flights to Tel Aviv and issued travel waivers to passengers as the Israeli–Palestinian conflict escalated. Carriers are keeping a watchful eye on the situation as the Hamas terrorist group launched a barrage of rockets into Israel on Thursday and military activity from both sides increased. The reported flurry of around 100 projectiles targeted major cities like Tel Aviv, although there were no immediate reports of casualties.
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

'It's time to reopen transatlantic travel': CEOs of Delta, Virgin, British Airways, American Airlines and JetBlue beg Joe Biden and Boris Johnson to announce travel corridor when they meet next month to 'save economies and reunite families'

American and British airlines are begging Joe Biden and British Prime Minister to reopen transatlantic travel to save both economies and reunite families who have been separated for over a year. Multiple airlines penned an open letter with the US Chamber of Commerce last week urging an announcement and on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheStreet

U.S. Airlines Applaud Introduction Of Sustainable Skies Act

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization representing the leading U.S. airlines, applauds the introduction of the Sustainable Skies Act by Reps. Brad Schneider (IL), Dan Kildee (MI) and Julia Brownley (CA). The legislation would establish a blender's tax credit for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which will spur the production of SAF and help the U.S. airline industry reach its goal of eliminating net carbon emissions by 2050 while also supporting U.S. jobs and energy security.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

American Airlines Says It Will Pare Back International Flying To What Makes Money

As American Airlines rebuilds after the pandemic, it will look different than it did before, with less international flying and more concentration on interior domestic hubs. That shouldn’t surprise anyone, since American has focused intensely on growth at its Charlotte and Dallas since mid-2019, but on Wednesday Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja articulated the new approach to international flying with unprecedented emphasis.
LifestyleTico Times

JetBlue Mint offers lie-flat seats between United States and Costa Rica

The most comfortable way to fly commercial between the United States and Costa Rica may just be on JetBlue. The low-cost airline offers its well-regarded “Mint” premium service on direct flights between both Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José and Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) in Liberia, Guanacaste.
Travelwhtc.com

LATAM Airlines says demand for U.S. travel rising on vaccine tourism

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – LATAM Airlines Group, the region’s largest carrier, said on Thursday that it is seeing increased demand from South Americans seeking to travel to the United States to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. “The past few weeks we have seen an increase in that demand and in...
TravelPosted by
Forbes

Is There A Travel Ban From India To The United States?

India is currently experiencing one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks, and an oxygen shortage is causing extra strife to those who need treatment. As a result, there is a temporary travel ban from India to the United States. India Travel Ban Starts May 4, 2021. The Biden Administration issued a...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Major airline CEOs call for summit to speed UK-U.S. travel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chief executives of major U.S. and UK and passenger airlines on Tuesday called for a summit with the two governments to speed the reopening of transatlantic travel. “The airline industry needs adequate lead time to establish a plan for restarting air services, including scheduling aircraft and...