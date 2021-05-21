newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Diana Interview: A look at the pivotal moment in time

By DANICA KIRKA
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2wxh_0a7FI7dI00

LONDON — (AP) — The respected British broadcaster BBC is facing questions about its integrity following a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

Britain’s justice secretary said Friday that the government would review the rules governing oversight of the BBC after an investigation found that one of its journalists used “deceitful behavior” to secure the interview and the corporation obscured this misconduct for 25 years.

Here's a look at the impact of the interview:

WHAT HAPPENED?

Princess Diana, who was already separated from her husband, Prince Charles, gave a 1995 interview to the BBC in which she said the marriage had failed because Charles, then 47, was still in love with an old flame, Camilla Parker Bowles, then 48.

Diana, then 34, said she was devastated when she found out in 1986 — five years after her marriage — that Charles had renewed his relationship with Camilla. She said she was so depressed that she deliberately hurt herself in a desperate bid for help.

“There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,″ Diana said.

HOW WAS THE INTERVIEW SEEN AT THE TIME?

The interview with now-disgraced BBC reporter Martin Bashir was widely seen as the princess’ retort to her husband’s nationally televised confession in 1994 that he had strayed from his marriage vows.

Diana said she was devastated when she found out about Charles’ affair and that the discovery led to a feeling of failure and “rampant bulimia.”

Though the couple had separated in December 1992, the princess’ revelations shocked television audiences and evoked sympathy from millions of Britons. The Sun tabloid reported floods of calls running at 75% in favor of Diana after the 55-minute interview.

Diana disclosed that Charles had asked for the separation and said she wasn't seeking a divorce because of the impact it would have on her sons. But she added: “Obviously we need clarity in the situation. … I await my husband’s decision of which way we are all going to go.”

After the interview, Queen Elizabeth II recommended that the couple divorce quickly. The marriage was legally dissolved the following year.

WHY WAS IT SO IMPORTANT?

The interview marked the first time Diana had offered her side of the story in what was dubbed “the war of the Windsors,” said Ed Owens, author of “The Family Firm: Monarchy, Mass Media and the British Public, 1932-53.” The now-famous comment about three people in the marriage made clear that Charles had long been unfaithful, all but ensuring the collapse of their marriage.

“It was also a turning point in the way the media reported on the monarchy, in that journalists increasingly looked for ‘inside scoops’ which could shed light on the dysfunctional elements of royal family life that were usually concealed from public view,’’ Owens said.

“Equally, other royals have since used the one-to-one ‘tell all’ interview as a way of getting their side of the story across,” Owen added.

He cited Prince Andrew’s self-destructive 2019 interview with the BBC about his links to convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the interview that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, gave to Oprah Winfrey this year.

WHAT WAS THE AFTERMATH?

As a result of the divorce, Diana lost many of her royal perks. Two years after the interview, the princess died in a Paris traffic accident as she and a companion were being pursued by paparazzi.

Both of her sons, Princes William and Harry, have said they see a direct link between deceptive tactics that were used to secure the BBC interview and their mother’s untimely death.

___

Follow all AP stories on the royal family at https://apnews.com/hub/PrinceHarry.

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
35K+
Followers
42K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#British Royal Family#Uk#Ap#Britons#Sun#The British Public#American#Husband#Royal Family Life#Confession#Love#Untimely Death#Parker#Television Audiences#Monarchy#London#Paris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesKAKE TV

A hard lesson from Princess Diana's BBC interview probe

On Thursday, the BBC finally acknowledged that journalist Martin Bashir used what it called "deceitful" methods to help land the bombshell 1995 interview in which Princess Diana confessed her own affair, her husband's affair and her bulimia. It's only taken two and a half decades. A report commissioned by the...
EntertainmentCharlotteObserver.com

BBC will ‘review’ editorial policy after Princess Diana interview investigation

The BBC said Monday that it will explore steps to make sure there are no more Martin Bashir-sized scandals. Days after an independent inquiry ruled that Bashir’s 1995 interview of Princess Diana was achieved using “deceitful methods,” the British TV network announced it will “review the effectiveness of the BBC’s editorial policies and governance in detail.”
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Prince William, Harry Rip BBC for ‘Deceitful’ Diana Interview in 1995

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry are finally on the same page about something — condemning the BBC for the way it treated their mother … specifically regarding her now infamous 1995 TV interview. The Royal bros both made strong comments Thursday after an independent investigation into Princess Diana’s...
Entertainmentthecherawchronicle.com

BBC publishes paper “This Week” in controversial interview with Princess Diana | Property

Charles Spencer, brother of the princess who died in 1997, urged an investigation. He argues that the BBC would have tricked him into persuading his sister to take part in the much-watched panorama program. Bashir is said to have shown him false documents proving that members of the princess’s staff had been paid to spy on them. As early as 1996, it became known that fraudulent bank statements had been used, but an internal BBC investigation at the time concluded that the editors of Al-Bashir, Panorama and BBC News had made no mistakes.
Worldtatler.com

Princess Diana’s bridesmaids: Where are they now?

It was considered the ‘wedding of the century’ and ‘the last great state event of the 20th century’ where a fresh-faced 20-year-old Lady Diana Spencer would become the Princess of Wales, marrying the heir-apparent, 32-year-old Prince Charles. The couple chose to have five bridesmaids to accompany Diana down the aisle, made up of mostly children, something both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex later chose to adopt on their subsequent weddings days.
Worldzapgossip.com

Paul Burrell insists Princess Diana was not a ‘loose cannon’

Paul Burrell has refuted claims the late Princess of Wales was “unstable” or a “loose cannon” after she left the British royal family insisting “she was not any of those things”. The 62-year-old former royal butler was appeared on UK TV show ‘Good Morning Britain’ to discuss the fall out...
EntertainmentArkansas Online

BBC faces criticism over deceitfulness to interview Diana

LONDON -- British broadcaster BBC, seen as a respected source of news and information around the world, is facing questions about its integrity after a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Separately, Prince Harry spoke candidly about his struggles with his mental health as a senior...
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Oprah Reveals Her Cringiest Interview Moment

Oprah Winfrey revealed her most embarrassing interview moment on an episode of Literally! With Rob Lowe. She told the Parks and Recreation alum that she was talking to Sally Field and felt a responsibility to ask the actress about Burt Reynolds, her Smokey and the Bandit co-star and former partner.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Prince William Says the Princess Diana BBC Interview “Should Never Be Aired Again”

After the Thursday release of a BBC report concluding Princess Diana’s 1995 Panorama interview was obtained using deception, Prince William and Prince Harry are both speaking out against the interview and the negative effect that press failures had on her life. In separate statements, both brothers thanked retired judge Lord John Dyson for leading the investigation into the tactics Martin Bashir used to gain Diana’s confidence, including claims of falsified bank statements shown to her brother, Charles, Earl Spencer, and falsehoods about the royal family.
Entertainmentkeyc.tv

Ex-BBC head Stops gallery job Involving Diana interview fallout

Hall, who afterwards rose into the top job in the BBC, was criticized in a report this week to get a botched question into the journalist Martin Bashir acquired the blockbuster interview. In a statement, the 70-year-old stated his continuing presence in the gallery could be a”diversion into an institution...
Traffic Accidentsimdb.com

Prince William Recalls the Moment He Learned His Mom Princess Diana Died

Prince William shared his bittersweet memories of Scotland during a recent visit, recalling how he was there when he learned his mother, Princess Diana, had died. The Duke of Cambridge was just 15 when the Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at age 36. His brother, Prince Harry, was 12 at the time. On Saturday, May 22, William attended the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of The Church of Scotland and spoke about his love for the land, where he also met his wife, Kate Middleton in college, and where he and the rest of the royal family have often vacationed at his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's summer home, Balmoral Castle. "Scotland is the source of some of my...
U.K.Telegraph

Prince Charles 'to open palaces to public'

Prince Charles plans to open up royal palaces to the public once he becomes King, sources have revealed. The Duke of Wales wants Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, Windsor Castle, Sandringham and Balmoral to be transformed from "private spaces to public places", according to The Sunday Times. The heir to the...
WorldVoice of America

BBC, Journalist Bashir Criticized Over 1995 Princess Diana Interview

LONDON - An inquiry into how the BBC secured the 1995 interview with Britain's Princess Diana in which she disclosed intimate details of her failed marriage concluded on Thursday that the journalist involved had acted deceitfully. The BBC set up the investigation, headed by former senior Court judge John Dyson,...
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Diana had ‘no regrets’ over Panorama interview

Diana, Princess of Wales defended her decision to be interviewed by Martin Bashir – stating in a letter she had “no regrets”. Published for the first time as part of Lord Dyson’s inquiry into how Bashir managed to land the journalistic scoop of his life, it reveals she did not face “undue pressure” to agree to the Panorama appearance.
U.K.classicchicagomagazine.com

England’s Royal Allure

In 1934 Virginia Woolf wrote of royalty, “For centuries a certain family has been segregated; bred with a care only lavished upon race-horses; splendidly housed, clothed, and fed; abnormally stimulated in some ways, suppressed in others; worshipped, stared at, and kept shut up, as lions and tigers are kept, in a beautiful brightly lit room behind bars.” A fan of preserving the mystery and magic of an ancient institution she questioned whether one would bow and curtsey to “people just like ourselves?” How prescient! David Attenborough echoed this in his remark that monarchy, the titular head of a royal family, depends on the mystique of “the tribal chief in the hut”.