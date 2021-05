The 2021 Breckenridge High School Valedictorian and Salutatorian are Jonas Arellano and Evan Moore, respectively. Arellano has a GPA of 4.31 and plans to attend the University of Texas, majoring in economics. He is a member of the National Honor Society and was named to the Academic All-State teams in Football, Basketball, Track and Baseball. He also was named the 2021 Breckenridge High School Great Lord Chamberlain.