newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Rooshine Launches New E-Commerce Platform for UK Customers

albuquerqueexpress.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Rooshine, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSAU) ('Rooshine' or the 'Company'), an importer, distributor and seller of premium alcoholic spirits, is happy to announce the launch of its new E-Commerce site at DrinkRooshine.com. The Company has engaged AlphaGeek, a UK-Based end-to-end digital marketing firm in a multi-engagement partnership focused on ROI-based advertising and marketing as well as web-development. The aim of the partnership is to increase brand awareness and drive customer acquisition and retention through the use of targeted marketing across various social media platforms. This strategy will initially focus on the Company's two initial products: Rooshine First Mate Whisky and Rooshine Mutiny Spiced Rum, which can now be purchased at the following links available by customers across the UK:

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#E Commerce#Jamaica#Uk#Food Drink#Beverages#Brand Marketing#Digital Marketing#Digital Advertising#Brand Strategy#Digital Strategy#New E Commerce Platform#Drinkrooshine Com#Company#Alphageek#French#American#Rooshine Inc#Rooshine Customers#Launches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Marketsatlantanews.net

Online Classified Ad Platform Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2025 | Craigslist, eBay, OLX Group

Latest released the research study on Online Classified Ad Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Online Classified Ad Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Online Classified Ad Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Craigslist, Inc. (United States), eBay Inc. (United States), OLX Group (Netherlands), Oodle, Inc. (United States), ClassifiedAds.com, Inc. (United States), Yakaz (United States), AdlandPro (Canada)
Agriculturepymnts.com

Japanese Farm-to-Table Platform Secai Marche Bags $1.5 Million

Farm-to-table platform Secai Marche, a Japanese startup, has hooked about $1.5 million in venture funding from Japan’s Rakuten Capital and Beyond Next Ventures. Secai Marche will use the investment cash to expand its fulfillment services, logistics and inventory, Co-founder and CEO Ami Sugiyama told e27, a media company that focuses on Asian tech startups. Also in the plan is to increase hiring along with sales and marketing.
Businesschainstoreage.com

Specialty jewelry brand reaches for fulfillment success in the cloud

Jaxxon is scaling its online fulfillment operations to serve customers in over 150 countries. The Los Angeles-based, direct-to-consumer retailer of men’s and women’s jewelry collections and accessories is managing global online fulfillment with the cloud-based Descartes Systems Group e-commerce warehouse management system (WMS). Jaxxon leverages the Descartes WMS solution to...
RetailComputerworld

An antidote to boring e-commerce

Visit the website of the clothing retailer Entireworld, and you might think your browser is broken. A patchwork of square images hovers in space over a mostly white background. Pictures scroll on top of a sparse navigation pane set awkwardly to the side. New-age music reminiscent of whale songs plays in the background.
EconomyForbes

Fulfillment Is At The Epicenter Of E-Commerce Enablement

Esther Kestenbaum Prozan is President of Ruby Has Fulfillment, a major ecommerce fulfillment provider for top DTC brands. When e-commerce brand owners start out, they often think of order fulfillment as the last, easiest and most exciting step in the sales process. They’ve already done all the hard work of setting up a website, marketing and making the sale, so how hard could it be to get the merchandise to the customer? They soon learn that the bigger they get, the harder and more critical it becomes.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Vishal Kagdada Joins Shotoku U.K. as Technical Sales Manager

SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, U.K.—Shotoku Broadcast Systems has appointed Vishal Kagdada technical sales manager, expanding the Shotoku U.K. sales team. He will be involved with all sales aspects of the company’s range of broadcast robotics products, working with Sales Manager Clive Mumby. Mumby said in a press statement, “I’m delighted to welcome Vishal...
InternetTechCrunch

5 predictions for the future of e-commerce

But what we found was shocking: The U.S. was only approximately 8% penetrated — only 8% for arguably the most advanced economy in the world!. We’ve had a close eye on the rate of e-commerce penetration globally ever since. Despite e-commerce growth skyrocketing over the past year, the reality is the U.S. has still only reached an e-commerce penetration rate of around 17%. During the last 18 months, we’ve closed the gap to South Korea and China’s e-commerce penetration of more than 25%, but there is still much progress to be made.
Economyfoodlogistics.com

Redwood Launches Open Digital Logistics Platform

Redwood Logistics says it is the first to create logistics platform as a service (LPaaS), tapping an open platform to mix and match various partners and technology to create a seamless digital supply chain operation, custom to the individual company's preferences. This new method, springing off of software as a service (SaaS) strategies, creates a single cohesive supply chain despite using different partners and platforms.
Industryaircargoworld.com

Airfreight: The new ‘sole’ of the footwear industry’s logistics operations?

A COVID-driven boom in e-commerce has increased the footwear industry’s reliance on airfreight, a trend that is likely to continue. Airfreight has always played a crucial role in the U.S. footwear industry, where 99% of shoes are imported and 93% come from countries like China and Vietnam, according to Matt Priest, CEO and president of […]
BusinessANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung UK launches Boost bundle for Galaxy flagship customers

In a world where brand loyalty is not always a sure thing anymore, companies are doing all they can to keep their current (and future) customers within their ecosystem or at least theirs and their partners’ ecosystem. Samsung UK is trying to do that by launching a new bundle of premium services for owners of the Galaxy S21 flagship line and probably future flagship devices. Samsung Boost will complement existing Samsung services by giving premium services from partners like Adobe and Google.
InternetThe Next Web

Robinhood launches a new platform for you to buy into IPOs

Trading app Robinhood has opened up a new platform for customers to buy shares of companies at their Initial Public Offering (IPO) price. The company said it wants to democratize Wall Street offerings with this new platform, which is called IPO Access:. The trading platform is also set to have...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Call Center as a Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Bertelsmann, Hinduja Global Solutions, StarTek

The latest independent research document on Global Call Center as a Service examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Call Center as a Service market report advocates analysis of Teleperformance, Alorica, Convergys, Atento, Sykes Enterprises, Arvato, Serco Group, Acticall (Sitel), Transcom, TeleTech, Concentrix (SYNNEX), HKT Teleservices, Comdata Group, West Corporation, Bertelsmann, Hinduja Global Solutions, StarTek, TTEC Holdings & Xerox Corporation.
Internetmarketingdive.com

Google boosts e-commerce push with new tech, Shopify partnership

Google this week announced new expansions across its Shopping platform, according to a blog post. The post outlines key announcements President of Commerce and Payments Bill Ready made at the tech giant's annual I/O developer conference this week. Google will expand its partnership with e-commerce company Shopify's 1.7 million merchants,...
Technologyfinextra.com

Digital financial advice platform Ignition launches in the UK

Ignition, the global provider of advice technology, has launched into the UK market offering digital advice solutions to enable its financial services clients to help people make better financial decisions. The Ignition engine is a white-label, multi-currency, bank grade digital financial advice platform that is compatible with the current legacy...
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Swydo Founder Buys Back Digital Marketing Platform From DialogTech

Former Google Benelux Country Director Marc Duijndam Joins As Co-Owner, Helps Initiate Renewed Focus On Growth And Innovation. HILVERSUM, Netherlands, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Swydo, a global leader for digital marketing dashboards, reports and visualizations announced today the buyback of the company from DialogTech, based in Chicago, Illinois, US.
Businessmartechseries.com

Clubhouse Media Announces Official Launch and Initial Client for Magiclytics AI Subsidiary

Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, is excited to announce that its recently acquired subsidiary, Magiclytics, the world’s first Influencer-Based Marketing Revenue Prediction Software platform, has fully launched. In addition, Magiclytics has already acquired its first significant client,...
Businesscspdailynews.com

Wawa Taps Performics for Digital Marketing

WAWA, Pa. — Convenience retailer Wawa has selected Performics to handle its digital media strategy, planning and buying across Wawa’s more than 900 U.S. locations, the company said. Performics is responsible for paid search, e-commerce Strategy, SEO, programmatic display and more. Wawa, based in Wawa, Pa., is No. 10 on...
EconomyBakery and Snacks

The three trends shaping clean label innovation

Lizi Rickett, regional sales manager, UK & Ireland, Chaucer Foods, looks at how freeze-dried ingredients can help bakery and snack producers capitalise on the key trends shaping clean label innovation today. The clean label movement continues to be one of the most influential trends shaping product development. Consumers are paying...