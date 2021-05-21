newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York AG has 2 lawyers working with DA on Trump probe

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHoY2_0a7FGzhV00

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York's attorney general said Friday that she's assigned two lawyers to work with the Manhattan district's attorney's office on a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business dealings.

Attorney General Letitia James said her office is working alongside and cooperating with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. on the criminal probe. Vance's office has been investigating Trump for about two years.

James, a Democrat, said her office is also continuing its ongoing civil investigation into the the Republican ex-president and his company, the Trump Organization.

“Two of our assistant attorney generals have been cross designated as district attorneys," James said at a news conference on an unrelated topic.

It was James' first appearance before the news media since her office announced Tuesday night that its Trump investigation had evolved into a criminal matter. She did not say what prompted her office to expand its investigation into a criminal probe.

Trump issued a statement Wednesday complaining that he’s being “unfairly attacked and abused by a corrupt political system.” He contends the probes are part of a Democratic plot to silence his voters and block him from running for president again.

Duncan Levin, a lawyer for a witness who’s cooperating with both investigations, said they’ve been talking to prosecutors from the attorney general’s criminal division since March.

Levin represents Jen Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of Trump's longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg.

Jen Weisselberg has given New York investigators reams of tax records and other documents as they look into whether some Trump employees were given off-the-books compensation, such as apartments or school tuition.

Allen Weisselberg was subpoenaed in James’ civil investigation and testified twice last year.

Vance's office has been investigating whether Trump, his company or people connected to them committed crimes relating to matters including hush-money payments for women who say they slept with Trump, property valuations and employee compensation.

James’ civil investigation has centered on some of the same issues.

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
34K+
Followers
42K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Allen Weisselberg
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#District Attorneys#Criminal Investigation#Attorney General#Criminal Records#New York Ag#Ap#Republican#The Trump Organization#Democratic#President#Tax Records#Employee Compensation#March#News Conference#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Investigation
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

CNN cuts ties with Rick Santorum over disparaging comments

NEW YORK — (AP) — CNN is cutting ties with former Republican senator and current TV analyst Rick Santorum over disparaging comments he made about Native American culture. On CNN, Santorum was a senior political commentator who was often tasked with giving the Republican point of view during campaign coverage. His parting ways with the network was confirmed Saturday by Alison Rudnick, vice president of HLN Communications and CNN Diversity and Inclusion.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Biden betting on wage growth, while GOP warns of inflation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration recently gave a bit of simple advice to businesses that are unable to find workers: Offer them more money. This recommendation, included in a White House memo about the state of the economy, gets at a fundamental tension in an economy that is returning to full health after the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses are coping with spiking prices for goods such as steel, plywood, plastics and asphalt. Yet workers, after enduring a year of job losses, business closures and social distancing, are no longer interested in accepting low wages.
ImmigrationPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

US again extending temporary protected status for Haitians

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is allowing eligible Haitian nationals residing in the U.S. to apply for a new 18-month designation for temporary protected status, reversing a Trump administration effort that had sought to end the special consideration. In a statement Saturday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas cited...
New York City, NYWTOP

Giuliani lawyers: Feds treat him like drug boss or terrorist

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani say a covert warrant that prosecutors obtained for his Apple iCloud account in November 2019 and a raid last month by agents who seized his electronic devices show they are treating him more like a drug kingpin or terrorist than a personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump.
PoliticsNewsday

A reality check for NY Republicans

New York Republicans can almost taste the governor’s mansion. Andrew Cuomo will have served three terms by Election Day 2022; only two of New York’s 56 governors have won a fourth — Nelson Rockefeller (1959-73) and George Clinton (1777-95). Cuomo, moreover, is significantly weakened by allegations of sexual harassment, concealing...
New York City, NYtrumbulltimes.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

It’s back: Lawmakers propose ban on broker fees

The push to ban New York City tenants from having to pay their landlords’ broker fees has been taken up by lawmakers. New York State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar introduced a bill last month that would ban landlords from forcing tenants to pay their broker fees. The bill was introduced about six weeks before the Legislative Session ends and there is not a matching bill in the Assembly, which is a requirement for the proposal to become law.
Public HealthNBC News

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid book deal worth more than $5.1 million

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being paid more than $5.1 million for his book on leadership during the coronavirus crisis, his office said Monday. The Democratic governor and his office had for months refused to disclose how much he was paid for the book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
New York City, NYwskg.org

New York State Adopts CDC’s New Face Mask Rules

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on Wednesday, May 19th. Fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their...
New York City, NYwtmj.com

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking...