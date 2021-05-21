newsbreak-logo
Sam Jay's Pause HBO late-night show releases its trailer ahead of Friday's premiere

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
The comedian and SNL writer's new variety show, Pause with Sam Jay is meant to mix sketch with street segments, with a set resembling a New York house party. Jay's show, executive produced by Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny, is premiering in the same month as two other variety shows starring Black comedians: HBO Max's That Damn Michael Che and Showtime's Ziwe. "I think it’s dope to have all these options, especially for Black people," Jay tells The Hollywood Reporter. "Because we’re not a monolith. The times are definitely dictating it a bit. White people are waking up to how awful it’s all been and realizing, like, 'Hey, we may need to listen to some other voices for it to start being less awful.'" As for her set, "it’s a real apartment in Brooklyn — but not my apartment," says Jay. "I did not want people tearing up my house!"

Primetimer

Primetimer

