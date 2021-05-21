Star Citizen Goes Free to Play Until June 3
Plus celebrate the latest Invictus Launch Week 2951 until June 1. Cloud Imperium Games, the devs behind Star Citizen, announced today that they are offering up some special events for existing players and those who never played the game before. Starting right now and running through June 3, players who don't even own the game can participate in the Star Citizen Free Fly Event. You can download and experience the game, as it currently exists, for free.totalgamingnetwork.com