Violent Crimes

Danny Masterson ordered to stand trial for allegedly raping three women nearly 20 years ago

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
A judge ruled that prosecutors had offered enough evidence for the case against the former That '70s Show star to go to trial after a preliminary hearing earlier this week in which all three women testified.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

Danny Masterson Poses for Selfie as Alleged Rape Survivor Testifies in Court

Danny Masterson was joined by his family at a Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday, May 18, where a woman tearfully testified to her alleged rape by the That '70s Show actor. On Tuesday, May 18, the 45-year-old star, who is facing three charges of forcible rape, shared a photo of his wife, Bijou Phillips, driving him to the preliminary hearing. "Had the most beautiful Uber driver drop me off at school today," Masterson captioned the selfie, including the hashtags "#uberwife #bijouphillips." Masterson geotagged the location of the photo "Court House," but offered no other explanation for posting the photo ahead of the pre-trial hearing, which is being held for a judge...
Page Six

Danny Masterson posts courthouse selfie before rape case hearing

“That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson posted a smiling selfie to social media Tuesday, moments before entering an LA courthouse for a hearing on rape charges. The image showed the 45-year-old and his actress wife, Bijou Phillips, in an inexplicably cheery mood as they sat in the front of a car outside the government building.
CinemaBlend

Danny Masterson Is In Court Facing Rape Charges This Week As Woman Testifies

Danny Masterson, the actor known for his roles on TV shows like That ‘70s Show and The Ranch, has found himself at the center of headlines over the past few years now. This began back in 2017 when police began investigating the actor after three women alleged that he sexually assaulted them during the early 2000s. This ultimately led to Danny Masterson’s dismissal from The Ranch, with his character being written out in a brutal way. Last summer, Masterson was formally charged with raping multiple women. Masterson pleaded not guilty back in January and, this week, a preliminary hearing has begun, during which one of the women has testified.
Danny Masterson’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifies In Court

Danny Masterson’s ex-girlfriend testified in court on Wednesday (May 19th) that she was five years into a six-year relationship with the actor when she awoke to find him raping her in the house they shared. According to testimony transcribed by Page Six, the ex, identified in court as Christine B....
The Independent

Danny Masterson: Woman tells court she woke up to find That 70s Show actor raping her

A woman testified on Tuesday that 18 years ago, actor Danny Masterson raped her in his bed while she was partially conscious.“When I came to, he was on top of me and he was inside of me,” said the woman, identifying herself only as Jen B. “The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off.”The former That 70s Show star is currently undergoing a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, where a judge is determining whether there is probable cause to order a trial. Masterson is accused of the rapes of three women. He...
Danny Masterson Claims Leah Remini Threatened Prosecutors, LAPD

Danny Masterson claims Leah Remini was pushing the LAPD to get him prosecuted in his rape case ... and threatened to put them on blast if they dropped the ball. In docs, obtained by TMZ, Masterson claims Leah's meddling in his case was so outrageous she had an LAPD detective named Becker, who allegedly moonlighted as her bodyguard, making calls about his rape case.
Notes on Thomas Mesereau and the Preliminary Criminal Trial of His Client Danny Masterson

Tony Ortega reported today that Danny Masterson’s attorney Thomas Mesereau served him with a subpoena in court. Tony commented on this today at the Underground Bunker:. Then we took the morning break, and your proprietor was served a subpoena. It was from Tom Mesereau, asking us for a bunch of documents and scheduled for a hearing in June. We have talked to two attorneys who both tell us they will help us craft a response to quash the subpoena and assert a reporter’s privilege.
