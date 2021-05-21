Danny Masterson ordered to stand trial for allegedly raping three women nearly 20 years ago

Danny Masterson was joined by his family at a Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday, May 18, where a woman tearfully testified to her alleged rape by the That '70s Show actor. On Tuesday, May 18, the 45-year-old star, who is facing three charges of forcible rape, shared a photo of his wife, Bijou Phillips, driving him to the preliminary hearing. "Had the most beautiful Uber driver drop me off at school today," Masterson captioned the selfie, including the hashtags "#uberwife #bijouphillips." Masterson geotagged the location of the photo "Court House," but offered no other explanation for posting the photo ahead of the pre-trial hearing, which is being held for a judge...