In a year where not a whole lot went right for anyone, even silver linings were hard to find for the LA Galaxy in 2020. Once Major League Soccer’s preeminent power — and a model for cultural relevancy and on-field success — the Galaxy missed the playoffs for the third time in four years. Striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who was acquired last offseason in a $9.4 million transfer after Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his two-season spell in Southern California, managed just two goals in 12 games. As the club felt added competition from LAFC in the market, the public brand grew stale and when head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto was fired with three games left in the 2020 season, it was clear a reset was needed.