Diller on AT&T: ‘They Drive Out Talented People and Then They Say, “Never Mind”’

By Daniel Frankel
nexttv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs AT&T shares rebounded Friday after a steep post-WarnerMedia divestment announcement plunge earlier this week, media mogul Barry Diller laid into the fickle telecom. “They drive out talented people and then they say, ‘Never mind,” the IAC Chairman said on CNBC’s Squawkbox Friday morning. Diller specifically mentioned CNN chief Jeff...

BusinessWashington Post

In AT&T’s WarnerMedia spinoff, a Hollywood outsider again learns a tough lesson

The executive from outside Hollywood had a strong reason his company should pay billions to acquire an entertainment giant. Distribution and content, he said, “have been developing simultaneously — they are like wheels of the same car.” The executive added that, after the sale was complete, the studio’s content could then be “distributed all over the world through a variety of media.”
Businesscorpmagazine.com

AT&T’s WarnerMedia, Discovery Combine Operations to Create Standalone Company

AT&T Inc. and Discovery, Inc. announced a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia’s premium entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery’s leading nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a premier, standalone global entertainment company. Under the terms of the agreement, which is structured as an all-stock, Reverse Morris...
BusinessWashington Post

AT&T’s ill-fated media play cost it both time and money

AT&T today is a less valuable, more heavily indebted company than it was in 2016 when it announced plans to acquire Time Warner and create a media-communications colossus that would dazzle consumers and shower investors with riches. Instead of the “perfect match” that AT&T’s chief executive promised at the time,...
StocksCNBC

Cramer explains why he put AT&T on the 'Mad Money' Wall of Shame

After days of contemplation, Jim Cramer has officially affixed the current and former CEOs of AT&T into the “Mad Money” Wall of Shame. “Randall Stephenson and John Stankey, welcome to the Wall of Shame,” the CNBC host said Thursday, days after the telecom giant announced it’s separating from WarnerMedia. “Thanks for nothing.” CNBC's Jim Cramer and David Faber discuss.
BusinessNew York Post

Barry Diller calls Apple’s App Store fees ‘disgusting’

Media mogul Barry Diller ripped Apple over the fees it charges companies that have apps in iPhone maker’s App Store. “[Our apps are] overcharged in a disgusting manner,” the chairman of IAC and Expedia said in an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box on Friday. Diller, whose companies have apps in...
BusinessObserver

Why Disney’s Streaming Strategy May Not Work for WarnerMedia-Discovery

On Monday, AT&T’s WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. announced their intentions to merge into one new mega-media conglomerate. At the time, we reviewed the major deal points and the deluge of questions that accompanied the shocking status-quo disruption. We’ve also explored how the combined company can and likely will hit the ground running, but may face obstacles in long-term streaming warfare. Today, let’s dive into how the merger’s greatest strength—the complementary nature of each company’s unique programming—may also prove to eventually be problematic in the future.
Businesscosmicbook.news

AT&T Exits 'The Sector'; Getting Rid Of Time Warner

Monday saw the big news that AT&T is merging its WarnerMedia division with Discovery in a deal worth billions. However, the news and press release wasn't too clear if AT&T would still be involved in the new company, described officially as a "standalone company." It's also been announced the new...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Difference between AT&T and Comcast: deal hubris

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - AT&T and Comcast have something in common. Both U.S. firms used big acquisitions to somersault from piping data to people’s homes and cellphones into making and distributing film and TV. Now AT&T is U-turning, ditching Time Warner in a merger with Discovery announced on Monday. Comcast is humming along just fine with NBC Universal. That’s because there are also big differences between the two.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

WarnerMedia’s leading man springs a pay trap

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - AT&T may rue its generosity. The package it awarded Jason Kilar last May to run its media division was too handsome and one reason why shareholders voted to reject the U.S. telecom’s compensation plan at its annual meeting last month. Now that the company is merging Kilar’s empire with rival Discovery, the two firms will need to decide what to do with their leading man. All options could prove costly, in different ways. Kilar got $48 million in shares in return for restructuring WarnerMedia and shepherding the launch of HBO Max, the streaming service that competes with Netflix. That was egregiously generous even for an executive with impressive credentials, including stints at Hulu and Amazon.com. His awards for 2020 as WarnerMedia chief executive were more than twice that of his boss John Stankey, who started two months later. Unlike Stankey, Kilar gets his payout over four years, regardless of performance. The on-demand TV hotshot might roll his sweet deal over into the new company. But Discovery already has a CEO: David Zaslav, whose pay puts Kilar’s in the shade and who just signed on to stay in his role until 2027. Discovery paid Zaslav $213 million over the last three years. Kilar has more streaming experience and could demand even more than his current package, forcing the new company to double down on AT&T’s largesse. Alternatively, he could quit. That might mean giving up $36 million of unvested awards. But it would leave AT&T scrambling to find a new leader while the merger is being engineered, which could take more than a year. That’s a long time in the cut-throat world of video streaming, where rivals are engaged in a fierce land-grab. If AT&T thought Kilar merited such a high sum to start with, it follows that without him, WarnerMedia’s value could deteriorate. Whatever happens to Kilar, Discovery faces a potential pay showdown. In 2019, its compensation practices got a thumbs down from 39% of votes cast at the annual meeting, even though 46% of the company’s total votes are held by insiders with supervoting shares. After the WarnerMedia merger is done, that protective phalanx will fade away, leaving the company more exposed to shareholder discontent and would-be activists. That sets this merger up for a tense second season.
Businessthedailyreporteronline.com

How AT&T-Discovery deal affects consumers, rivals

NEW YORK — AT&T said this week it will combine its massive WarnerMedia media assets, which includes HBO and CNN, with Discovery Inc. to create a new media heavyweight in a $43 billion deal. The deal, which isn’t slated to close until next year, will create a new publicly traded...
Businessmoneyweek.com

AT&T ditches media dreams as it spins out WarnerMedia

When John Stankey became chief executive of AT&T last year, he promised to rethink the direction of the $230bn telecoms conglomerate, says Jennifer Saba on Breakingviews. This week he showed that he’s “keeping his word” by announcing that AT&T will be merging most of WarnerMedia, its news and entertainment division, with television network Discovery. AT&T will receive $43bn, while AT&T’s shareholders (not AT&T) will own 71% of the new company, which will be run by Discovery’s chief executive David Zaslav. AT&T shares rose by around 2% after the move was announced.
BusinessCNET

AT&T's big Discovery deal puts HBO Max's future in a haze

HBO Max's plot to take on Netflix and Disney Plus just got a lot twistier. Parent company AT&T said Monday it plans to spin off its WarnerMedia division -- home to its entire media business, including streaming service HBO Max -- and merge it with Discovery, known for reality shows and other unscripted programming on its cable networks and its own streaming service, Discovery Plus. The deal is a seismic jolt to the media industry, creating what both companies hope will be a global entertainment titan to truly challenge Disney and Netflix.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Discovery Is a Better Buy Than AT&T After the Blockbuster Merger

The streaming media and telecom worlds were shaken Monday, when AT&T (NYSE:T) announced it would be spinning off its WarnerMedia division and combining it with Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) (NASDAQ:DISCK). The new streaming behemoth will have a huge library of 200,000-plus hours of content, from Warner Bros. Studios, HBO and MBO Max, The Turner channels (TNT, TBS, CNN), as well as Discovery's comprehensive portfolio of unscripted content. And it will be available in 220 countries and 50 languages.