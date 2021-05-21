newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Confessions of a Belly Crawler: Late-Season Turkey Hunters Who Adapt Have Better Success

By Natalie Krebs
Outdoor Life
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI was lying in the tall grass of a Wisconsin farmer’s field edge, peering through the rain and wilting feathers of the tail fan in my hand at four turkeys on the hillside below. Two jakes were on top of the opposite hill, with two more–I couldn’t tell if they were jakes or toms—sitting in the clover another 30 yards beyond. Behind me, editor-in-chief Alex Robinson was stretched out in the mud, unable to see the birds and waiting for me to make a decision. Before I did, though, I wanted his take.

www.outdoorlife.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confessions#Southern Indiana#Birds#Tall Grass#Hunters#Belly#Tough Hunting#Gobbling Turkeys#Wilting Feathers#Rain#Turns#Change Tactics Alex#Success#Edge#Field#Textbook Tactics#Gobbles#Happy Hour#Gun Range#Strutter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Hart County, KYKentucky Standard

STRAIGHT ARROW: Turkey hunting success comes, sometimes

On opening morning of the spring turkey season, my son Eric took his younger daughter’s soccer and basketball coach Jessie Thompson to Hart County to hunt. A little after arriving and getting a blind set up, a bird gobbled but they could not call it into the field they were set up in. They could hear several birds off in the distance, so they got what they needed out of the blind and moved about a half a mile to close the distance to the birds.
LifestyleObserver-Reporter

Bigger not always better when hunting turkeys

Let’s face it, when entering a pumpkin-growing contest big is better. Much the same can be said about growing roses and sumo wrestlers. Many people would say that Sugar Ray Robinson was the greatest boxer ever to set foot in a ring. He decided to move up from the weight class where he was the greatest and he promptly got pounded by a much bigger opponent. This was a case of a great fighter who got womped on by a bigger man regardless of skill. You see my point?
AllOutdoor.com

NEW Double Down Box Blind From Hawk Hunting

Deer and turkey blinds are a popular way for hunters to keep themselves concealed and comfortable when they’re out in the field in the early hours waiting for prey to come their way. Hawk Hunting has just released their Double Down pre-made box blind that is loaded with features that will keep you hidden from deer and turkeys, and comfortable through almost any weather conditions. The Double Down is made with an insulated interior and a 1″ thick rubber matted floor to keep you and your hunting partner from making any noise that might scare your targets off.
AnimalsField & Stream

The 21 Best Hunting Dog Breeds Ever

The moment a pointer streaks across a stubble field like a bolt of white lightning… Or when a Labrador retriever vaults after a fallen greenhead… Or when a springer spaniel levitates from the switchgrass, jaws snapping at a pheasant’s tail feathers… When a pack of blueticks strike scent, and the night suddenly throbs with their urgent music… Whenever and wherever we hunt with dogs, we engage in a partnership that spans tens of thousands of years—a partnership so intimate and mutually beneficial that we’ve essentially co-evolved. Some evidence even suggests that the qualities dogs brought to the Stone Age helped allow our ancestors’ brains to devote less capacity to sensory functions, clearing the decks for intellectual growth. In other words, dogs made us human.
AgricultureOutdoor Life

Is Your Turkey Season Too Early, Too Late, or Right on Time?

Conjecture, speculation, and opinion are a recurring pillar of my annual spring turkey camp. These debates always include our observations about where we think the birds are in their breeding cycle, and how it coincides with hunting season. Are the turkeys done breeding already? Have they even started? Or are they right in the middle of things? This topic doesn’t just matter because we’re curious (though we are). It matters because the answers to those questions can determine the intensity of gobbling activity and as a result, our hunting success.
Sciencethemeateater.com

Science Shows Turkey Hunters Have More Fun Than Deer Hunters

State-employed biologists often suffer insomnia and facial tics caused by cranky hunters who demand more deer and bigger bucks. But before agency supervisors suggest some R&R or group counseling to prevent employee burnout, they should try this: Appoint the struggling soul as the agency’s “Chief Wild-Turkey Biologist,” and inscribe the title on their breast badge and desk placard. After serving one year as turkey overlord, even the most shattered biologists will emerge perky and self-confident, their spirit and scientific integrity restored.
Petsrealtree.com

3 Ways to Kill a Tough Late-Season Turkey

You've lost 10 pounds, hear gobbling in your head, and have to think hard to remember which day of the week it is. But don’t clean your shotgun yet. Turkey season will be over soon enough, and you’ll miss it, right?. Hang tough. These tips can help you tag that...
Hobbiesrecordargusnews.com

Game Commission: Turkey hunters reminded to carry tags, report harvests

Every Pennsylvania spring turkey hunter wants to attach their tag to the leg of a big gobbler, but to do so, all need to be sure they have their licenses with them while hunting. Hunters in every season must carry their valid general licenses and proper identification. And harvest tags must be carried in any season during which harvested game […]
AnimalsSun-Journal

Hunting: All things considered, the wild turkey truly is a magnificent bird

Appearances can be sometimes be deceiving. Scratching under a backyard bird feeder or dusting in a dirt driveway, the wild turkey may seem like little more than a very overgrown chicken. Pecking at his reflection in your chrome bumper or menacing pets and children, Old Tom might make you consider him dull-witted and a nuisance. Before you judge this book by its feathery cover, however, it would be wise to know a little more about this remarkable bird.
Reed City, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Reed City turkey hunter finds success

BIG RAPIDS – Al Remus can count himself as a successful 2021 turkey hunter. Remus, a rural Reed City resident, shot a 21-pound bird with 9 1/2 inch beard and one-inch spurs. He was hunting with another avid outdoorsman, Terry Getts. He was hunting on Monday at his farm. “I’ve...
Animalsbowhunting.com

Public-Land Etiquette for Turkey Hunters

When I pulled into a parking area of J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area in Central Florida for the Osceola opener, I wasn’t the only early bird. I knew that opening day would be busy, but with six other vehicles already parked and hunters readying their gear, I had a feeling that all of the spots I’d picked out during a pre-hunt scouting mission would be occupied. I wrestled with what to do, but went forward with plan A. As I readied my own gear, more vehicles arrived.
Arkansas Statemagnoliareporter.com

Arkansas hunters take 7,010 turkeys during season

Arkansas hunters harvested and checked 7,010 eastern wild turkeys during the 2021 turkey season, which concluded May 9. While the harvest showed a similar decrease to that of surrounding states, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission biologists are hopeful for the future. “We did expect to see a decline in checked...
Lifestyleoutdoorchannelplus.com

A Year of Deer Hunting We Won't Soon Forget

2020 began with COVID, but the oddities sure didn't end there. Let's hope the upcoming hunting season gets us back on track. Has COVID-19 impacted your hunting? If you had plans of bowhunting in Canada or overseas last year, then the virus most definitely messed things up for you. Worse yet, I had two good friends pick up the virus while on two different, out-of-state deer hunts. Although no one knew it at the time, once everyone returned home, all the hunters had more than just a few deer to show for their efforts.
AnimalsIndiana Gazette

Turkey hunters get more time

Turkey hunters with a valid tag will be able to hunt all day starting Monday. At present, hunting ends at noon, with hunters required to be out of the woods by 1 p.m. The other day while on the road I took notice of a hunter driving out of an agricultural area at 12:58 p.m. and had to smile at his perseverance.
Animalstexasoutdoorsjournal.com

Hunting Hogs At Night

Hunting in the dark is far removed from using torches or “enhanced lights” of old. In the beginning there was darkness except for those nights when the moon on a clear night faintly illuminated surroundings. Once hunters discovered fire, torches were used to provide some light to help offset man’s poor vision compared to the superior sight of some game being pursued.
Petsrealtree.com

Dealing with the Deer Camp Egomaniac

I got this e-mail from a fellow the other day. Mike: My main hunting buddy is a pretty good guy and a great hunter. He’s into conservation and getting kids involved in the sport and all that. But man, he’s obsessed with killing more deer and bigger bucks than me or anyone else.