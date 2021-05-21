Confessions of a Belly Crawler: Late-Season Turkey Hunters Who Adapt Have Better Success
I was lying in the tall grass of a Wisconsin farmer’s field edge, peering through the rain and wilting feathers of the tail fan in my hand at four turkeys on the hillside below. Two jakes were on top of the opposite hill, with two more–I couldn’t tell if they were jakes or toms—sitting in the clover another 30 yards beyond. Behind me, editor-in-chief Alex Robinson was stretched out in the mud, unable to see the birds and waiting for me to make a decision. Before I did, though, I wanted his take.www.outdoorlife.com