Confessions of a Belly Crawler: Late-Season Turkey Hunters Who Adapt Have Better Success

Deer and turkey blinds are a popular way for hunters to keep themselves concealed and comfortable when they’re out in the field in the early hours waiting for prey to come their way. Hawk Hunting has just released their Double Down pre-made box blind that is loaded with features that will keep you hidden from deer and turkeys, and comfortable through almost any weather conditions. The Double Down is made with an insulated interior and a 1″ thick rubber matted floor to keep you and your hunting partner from making any noise that might scare your targets off.