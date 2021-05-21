newsbreak-logo
Group Ten Metals Contracts Oretest Drilling and Simcoe Geoscience, Plans Largest Exploration Program to Date at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project in Montana, USA

albuquerqueexpress.com
 1 day ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the 'Company' or 'Group Ten') announces that it has retained Oretest Drilling and Simcoe Geoscience for 2021 exploration programs at the Company's flagship Stillwater West platinum group element, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold ('PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au') project in Montana, USA, adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade palladium-platinum mines.

