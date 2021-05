AVON LAKE — A collaboration between Lorain County Public Health, Avient Corporation and Avon Lake was highlighted by the Ohio Department of Health as an innovative partnership for getting people vaccinated against COVID-19. Clinics were held in April and this month at the Anchor Recreational Facility, 33483 Lake Road, first for Avient employees, then for city employees and the general public. More than 1,000 people got their COVID-19 shots at the facility.