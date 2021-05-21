newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

People of JumpCloud | Kelsey Carlson

By JumpCloud
securityboulevard.com
 2 days ago

People are the lifeblood of any organization, but so rarely do they receive the spotlight like the innovative applications and services, company missions and devoted customer communities they work so hard to create. We want to change that. At JumpCloud every individual makes a difference, and their work matters no...

securityboulevard.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Design#Soft Skills#Think Big#Jumpcloudian#Build Connections#Website Coordinator#Love#Website Projects#Work Happentm#Rafting#Questions#Rock Climbing#Process Docs#Stakeholders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Hiking
Related
Businessinews.co.uk

30-second interview: Meet Richard Tang, chairman and founder of Zen Internet

I asked my brother Dan whether he thought the Internet would take off, over a pint, in a pub in 1995. That was in the days when only a small minority of people used the Internet. Most people had no interest in it. I don’t think anyone – including me – realised that, over the following 25 years, it would change the nature of society and business in the way that it has.
TechnologyGigaom

GigaOm CEO: Cloud’s Hidden Complexity

While the CEO or CTO often drives the digital transformation effort at most companies, last year it was COVID-19, not the executive suite, that effectively called the shots in making it happen. But even as the impacts of the pandemic wane—at least in the United States and more slowly in Europe—the transformation is ongoing, and there remains plenty of work to be done. Companies fresh off the lessons of 2020 are now investing in transformative technology that will move them into the future. But what do IT leaders have their eyes on? What’s next as transformation continues to take shape in the enterprise?
Cell Phonessecurityboulevard.com

JumpCloud Adds MFA Capability to Enable Zero-Trust

JumpCloud today announced it is adding a free one-touch multifactor authentication (MFA) capability to its directory to make it simpler to implement a zero-trust IT environment. Greg Keller, JumpCloud CTO, says JumpCloud Protect enables IT organizations to enforce MFA policies via iOS and Android devices that only requires the end...
Technologyaithority.com

JumpCloud Announces JumpCloud Protect for Free, Easy-to-Use Mobile MFA

One-touch authorization through iOS and Android devices provides simple to use multi-factor authentication to verify corporate identity. JumpCloud announced JumpCloud Protect, a one-touch multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution that makes it easy for IT admins to deploy and enforce MFA without adversely impacting end users. Available for iOS and Android devices, JumpCloud Protect enables simple and efficient “touch to verify” functionality for employees when accessing corporate IT resources authenticated by the JumpCloud Directory Platform.
Economycstoredecisions.com

Conversations With Women in Convenience Featuring Kelsey Capellino

CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte talks with Kelsey Capellino, category manager for United Pacific. Capellino, talks about the challenges of being a millennial woman in the workforce. Kelsey and Erin discuss generational differences in finding one’s voice as a woman in business as well as navigating the pressures of social media, balancing family and work, expectations, having difficult conversations and setting boundaries.
Podcastsecurityboulevard.com

Jack Danahy Discusses Why “Cybersecurity-as-a-Service” Makes the Most Sense

Jack Danahy joined me for this episode of the TechSpective Podcast. I had the opportunity to work with and for Jack during our time together at Alert Logic, which acquired Barkly, a company he had co-founded. Prior to Barkly, Jack had been involved in launching other successful cybersecurity startups. Currently, he is using his years of experience and wisdom gained from working in the cybersecurity industry to act as an advisor and analyst for clients.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

Realizing The True Value Of The Cloud As An Innovation Catalyst

Global Lead - Everything on Cloud Solutions Strategy, Development and GTM at Avanade. The cloud has proven to be a turnkey tactic that helps businesses derive insights from real-time data, enhance decision-making and capitalize on new opportunities — all to disrupt and differentiate with expedited innovation. The cloud can be...
EconomyThrive Global

Kelsey Raymond of Influence & Co: “Write and publish high-quality content”

Write and publish high-quality content. — The articles that our marketing team helps me create for online publications are always in-depth, original, and edited by two in-house editors. That last part is really important because if people see grammatical errors in the content you write or if you link to a stat that is 15 years old, you are going to lose credibility immediately. Focus on creating high-quality content that is edited and fact-checked.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

PayPal, raiSE Team To Help SMBs With Digital Transformation

PayPal is partnering with the Singapore Centre for Social Enterprises (raiSE) to help small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and social organizations transition to digital operations, The Business Times reported. According to report, PayPal has committed to initiatives including waiving processing fees for participating social entrepreneurs for a certain period; featuring...
EconomyAccountancy Age

Employment ownership trust (EOT): an alternative to succession planning?

The accountancy practice mergers and acquisitions market has been extremely active over the past 12 months or so, indeed since the Chancellor’s Budget announcement in March we have seen an increase in practice owners looking to engage our services to assist them with their exit plans. This increase in activity has been accelerated due to the combination of circumstances arising from the pandemic, where owners who were considering retirement are now expediting those plans because of the lack of energy to rebuild, in what has been one of the most intense times for accountants up and down the UK.
Photographyexpeditionportal.com

A Distilled Guide for Travel Photography

Words by Lisa Morris, photography by Lisa Morris and Jason Spafford. You’ve got the basics of composition under your belt, and with a good skill base, you continue your love of photography as a fun and creative outlet. Who doesn’t love visiting places tucked away off the beaten track, brimming with photogenic shots? When we journey near or far, whether for a weekend road trip or three weeks of intense overseas travel, it can become addicting to want to capture those rare, beautiful moments. However, the focus of travel photography isn’t the camera or even where you are; it’s about the storytelling from your pictures. Let’s explore this niche. This article aims to help you express the destinations you visit and the adventures you experience to the best of your photographic ability. With the right mindset and a committed ethos, the artistic value of your images can only go from good to great.
BusinessThrive Global

Michelle Bates of Involta: “Create a culture of transformation”

Create a culture of transformation — ensure that your organization is aligned to the vision. Everything starts with people, and digital transformation requires both organizational change management and changes to IT operating models. As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”,...
Fitnessfitnessgizmos.com

WOLFMATE Curved Treadmill with Adjustable Resistance

Here is another curved treadmill that helps you take your fitness to the next level. The WOLFMATE Curved Treadmill has adjustable resistance (8 levels). It has a running area of 60 x 17″. It lets you run in multiple ways to push your body harder. It is great for HIIT, leg agility and endurance training.
ComputersElectronicsWeekly.com

Webinar: 2021 IoT Trends, from Farnell customer survey findings

Farnell is hosting, along with Nordic Semiconductor, an IoT webinar which considers these questions: What are the current top IoT applications? Do IoT solution engineers use AI in IoT designs?. Farnell surveyed more than 2,000 customers from around the world for its latest IoT survey and will reveal some of...
SoftwareForConstructionPros.com

InEight Launches Time-Phased Budgeting, Forecasting Software Features

Time-phased approach to budget and forecasting allows project stakeholders to leverage real-time data and proactively control their financials. Along with more detailed analysis such as comparing forecasted value, earned value, and actual value for any period, it will allow teams to understand where to focus resources on project improvement efforts.
EconomyComputer Weekly

Getting ready for the new normal of hybrid working

With a few noticeable exceptions, the general consensus among UK businesses is that as they adapt to a post-Covid working environment, the majority of employers will adopt a hybrid approach going forward. In many instances, this means staff will be able to opt for a mixture of home, office and remote working, unless their job or geographic location prohibits it. But while such flexibility might seem great on the surface, the situation beneath is somewhat more complicated.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Fireflies.ai puts $14M into its AI videoconferencing assistant

Fireflies, an AI voice assistant that joins videoconferencing meetings to take notes, today announced that it raised $14 million in series A funding led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from Canaan Partners and angel backers. It plans to use the proceeds to expand its platform and acquire new customers, as well as to grow the size of Fireflies’ workforce.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Why the security stack needs to move to the edge

The traditional security model underpinned by a centralised security stack is no longer effective against cyber threats that increasingly originate from the edge of a network. That was the view of Robert Blumofe, Akamai’s executive vice-president and chief technology officer, who noted that a centralised security model would require enterprises to backhaul all web traffic to a central location for inspection and control.