2021 Honeymoon Stakes odds, predictions, lineup: Expert who nailed Tampa Bay Derby shares surprising picks
The Simon Callaghan-trained Madone will try to win for the fifth time in six career starts when she leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Honeymoon Stakes on Saturday at Santa Anita Park. A three-year-old daughter of Vancouver, Madone is coming off a victory in the Senorita Stakes on May 1, her first start this year. On Saturday, she's listed at 9-5 in the 2021 Honeymoon Stakes odds. The Philip D'Amato-trained Going Global, who has won four straight races, is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Honeymoon Stakes field.www.msn.com