Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Not Ready To Offer Millions For People Getting Shot

By Mark Evenstad
wglr.com
 3 days ago

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says he’d rather direct federal COVID-19 relief funding to the state’s struggling businesses than run another lottery. Three states are offering the chance to win big if people will simply come in and be vaccinated for COVID-19. Ohio is offering five prizes of one-million dollars. New York state is telling residents there they could win five-million. Governor Tony Evers says there are businesses all across this state that have suffered during the pandemic and they are owed an opportunity to recover. Instead of a lottery as an incentive, the governor says Wisconsin just needs to be better at delivering the vaccine to its people.

