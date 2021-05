Like Ted Cruz in a crisis, we’re going to Mexico, baby! Well, not us per se. You and I are probably not going to San José del Cabo anytime soon. But Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin, the couple who tested the checks and balances of the college-admissions process and found it nicely malleable? Those people are going to Mexico. They’re going to San José del Cabo for a quickie vacation after a probation court granted them permission to leave the country and have a little me time together.