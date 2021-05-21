newsbreak-logo
Health

Home Remedies, Ahhhh, the memories!

By Julie Elick
roseautimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you remember the smell of Vicks rubbed all over your neck and chest as a kid...then over the Vicks, a dry cloth, and on top of that, a steaming very hot wet towel laid on top with a dry towel to make the heat warm your lungs and chest cavity. This was called a “Hot Pack”. I always got better so it must have worked. I also remember a bottle of cod liver oil by my bowl of cereal in the morning. Maybe I have mentioned this before. When I took my “daily dose”, I was then rewarded with a lump of brown sugar in the same spoon. I will always remember those two tastes. Vicks is underrate...

