Public Health

Covid-19 news: England sees rise in cases for first time in 5 weeks

By Vaagisha Singh
eminetra.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInfections in England have risen for the first time in five weeks, according to the Office for National Statistics. Coronavirus infections in England appear to have risen slightly, according to the latest results from a random swab testing survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It is the first time that infections in England have risen in five weeks. The percentage of people testing positive for the virus “shows early signs of a potential increase in the week ending 15 May”, the ONS said in its report, adding that “rates remain low”. An estimated one in 1110 people in England had covid-19 in the week up to 15 May, up from one in 1340 people the previous week. England’s R number – the estimated number of people each person with coronavirus infects – has also risen slightly to between 0.9 and 1.1 in the most recent estimate, compared to between 0.8 and 1.1 in the previous week’s estimate.

