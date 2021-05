As animal lovers, we jump at any chance we can get to see wild animals up close and personal. You might think that going to the circus is a great way to do this. Sadly, many of the ways we get to see these creatures involve cruelty in one way or another. We tend to overlook the inhumane aspects of animal attractions because we are taught to believe that the people responsible for caring for the animals really do, well, care. This is not to say that every animal caretaker or trainer wishes harm on the animals they work with, but the fact of the matter is a circus, zoo, or marine park is no place for a wild animal.