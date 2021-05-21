newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US Close – Stocks pare gains after hot data drives taper fears, Oil pares weekly loss, Gold gives up gains after PMI readings, Bitcoin down again on China heat

marketpulse.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUS stocks reversed course after both hawkish comments from the Fed’s Harker and an impressive flash PMI reading that made another series high, as average selling prices for goods and services continue to rise at unprecedented rates. Harker commented that the Fed should start having conversation about tapering sooner rather than later. The FOMC minutes let the taper talk cat out of the bag and now we get to hear where policymakers stand on removing some accommodation.

www.marketpulse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Pmi#Growth Stocks#Oil Stocks#Global Stocks#Energy Stocks#Commodities Trading#Fed#Iranian#Indian#European#Esg#Oanda Corporation#Cryptocurrencies#Global Forex Trading#Tradethenews Com#Cnbc#Bloomberg Tv#Yahoo#Fox Business And Sky Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
China
Related
Stocksbatonrougenews.net

Roundup: U.S. equities post mixed results amid Fed minutes, economic data

NEW YORK, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Wall Street's major averages posted mixed results for the week as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting and a slew of economic data. For the week ending Friday, the Dow declined 0.5 percent, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU Strength Likely to Continue on Dovish Fed, PCE in Focus

Gold attracts investors as Bitcoin continues to deteriorate. Money managers resume adding to their gold positions. XAU/USD has Personal consumption expenditure data in focus. Gold prices moved higher for a third consecutive week as the yellow metal continued to attract institutional and retail traders’ attention. The bullish price action comes amid a painful drop in Bitcoin, with the cryptocurrency sinking over 20% as of Friday afternoon. Investors have speculated that Bitcoin may serve as an inflation hedge, although that narrative is being put to the test, and, so far, it appears to be failing.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Lower in Early Trade, Rain in Forecast

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: July corn is down 7 1/2 cents, July soybeans are down 15 cents and July KC wheat is down 5 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are starting higher with several manufacturing surveys indicating expansion in Europe. On Thursday, the Labor Department said weekly jobless claims fell to 444,000 last week, the lowest in over a year. Trading in Bitcoin has been volatile this week and is back above $40,000 early Friday, even after the U.S. Treasury called for stricter compliance of virtual currencies.
StocksKSAT 12

Global stocks mixed after Wall St rebound breaks 3-day slump

BANGKOK – World shares were mixed Friday after a rebound on Wall Street broke a three-day losing streak. Benchmarks rose Friday in Paris, Tokyo and Sydney but fell in London and Shanghai. Investors were encouraged by the latest U.S. jobs data showing fewer Americans filing for unemployment benefits, another sign...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Dow Ends Higher, Nasdaq Falls and Bitcoin Resumes Its Slide

Stocks finished mixed Friday as Wall Street weighed signs of recovery for the U.S. economy against a slide in high-risk assets such as Bitcoin. The world's largest cryptocurrency resumed a decline Friday after China reiterated it intends to crack down on cryptocurrency mining. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up...
Stocksactionforex.com

Asian Equity Indices Generally Pare Gains

S&P ASX 200 Resources index declines for 3rd straight session. Financials decline in Shanghai and HK amid recent focus on Huarong’s yuan-denominated bonds; Property names also trade generally lower after press report related to property tax trials. Tencent drops over 3% after reporting Q1 earnings. Companies due to report during...
StocksMinneapolis Star Tribune

US stocks start higher, erasing weekly loss for the S&P 500

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, bringing the S&P 500 out of the red for the week. The benchmark index was up 0.6% in the early going Friday, led by gains in health care and technology companies. Health insurer UnitedHealth Group was up 2% and chipmaker Nvidia climbed 4% after announcing a stock split. Deere & Co., which makes farming equipment, rose after reporting earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts' estimates. European markets were mostly higher and Asian markets closed mixed. Crude oil prices rose and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.61%.
Currencieskitco.com

Dollar set for weekly loss as taper jitters subside

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - The dollar hit its lowest level in four months on Friday and was set to notch a modest weekly drop as traders' concerns about taper talk in Federal Reserve minutes faded, though a pullback in commodity prices and nervousness about virus outbreaks kept losses in check.
StocksMountain Mail

Nasdaq leads gains, Dow Jones lags

Markets closed sizably higher Thursday after coming under pressure Wednesday. The Nasdaq led gains, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged the Standard & Poor’s 500. Wednesday saw volatile cryptocurrency trading, with Bitcoin dropping below $40,000. European stocks traded higher, while Asian stocks were lower. Gold, oil and U.S. bond...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Set For Third Weekly Gain Amid Taper Talk

Gold prices steadied on Friday, but were on track for a third straight weekly gain as the dollar continued to trend down amid rising inflation expectations and concerns about taper talk. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,878.30 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at...
StocksBenzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of PMI Numbers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq jumped over 200 points in the previous session following upbeat reading on initial jobless claims. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) and V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC).
StocksInternational Business Times

European Stocks Gain On Strong Data, US Equities Are Mixed

European equities advanced Friday following strong economic data, while US markets ended a volatile week on a muted note amid lingering inflation concerns. Investor sentiment brightened after survey data showed eurozone business activity grew at its fastest rate in three years, as Europe's economy emerges from months of Covid-19 restrictions.
Businessinvestingcube.com

USD/CAD: Probable Range-bound Trading Amid Rising Treasury Yields

USD/CAD is on a rebound amid rising US Treasury yields. Earlier in the day, the currency pair was on a decline as the benchmark 10-year US bond yields fell from 1.649 to an intraday low of 1.611. However, it is on a rebound at its current 1.634. Subsequently, the currency pair is up by 0.04% at 1.2063.
StocksBusiness Insider

Canadian Market Pares Early Gains, Down Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - After opening on a positive note thanks to data showing a jump in retail sales, the Canadian stock market pared gains and slipped into negative territory Friday morning as the mood turned a bit cautious. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 19,614.78 earlier in the session,...
BusinessCNBC

Treasury yields little changed following strong economic data

U.S. Treasury yields on Friday as investors sifted through more data about the economic recovery. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down marginally to 1.63% shortly after 10 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was flat at 2.34%. Yields move inversely to prices. Treasurys.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: The Fed’s opening gambit

USD/JPY fades after April FOMC minutes hint at tapering, remains range bound. Treasury rates drift lower as yields reverse Wednesday’s FOMC gains. Japan April annual CPI negative in headline and core, a prime BOJ concern. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a limited trading range for USD/JPY. Wednesday’s Federal Reserve minutes demonstrated...
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Futures Down for the Week

(Bloomberg) -- Oil benchmarks suffered their worst week in at least a month as the market contends with a potential deal that could lift U.S. sanctions against Iranian crude. WTI futures in New York rose the most since mid-April on Friday, tracking a broader market rally that buoyed prices during most of the trading day. Nonetheless, crude benchmarks couldn’t shake off the specter of millions of barrels a day of Iranian crude returning to the market, with Brent futures in London posting the largest weekly decline since March. President Hassan Rouhani this week said world powers have accepted that major sanctions will be lifted as part of any nuclear deal.