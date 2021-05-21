newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

US and European service businesses saw pick-up in early May

By Amol Rajput
eminetra.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a purchasing manager survey released on Friday, the US services business in early May saw a sharp increase in activity over a decade. US and European service sector activities, including restaurant dining, travel and entertainment, are becoming more optimistic and customer demand as government regulations are relaxed and consumers become more confident in their response. In a business survey showing, it seemed ready to continue expanding at a solid pace. For accelerating vaccination.

eminetra.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paschal Donohoe
Person
Christine Lagarde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply And Demand#Economic Expansion#Purchasing Managers#The Us#The European Union#South European#Ihs Markit#French#Eurozone Treasury#European Central Bank#Dowjones Company Inc#Service Sector Activity#Service Prices#European Manufacturers#Service Activity#Manufacturing Activity#Data Company#Production Expansion#Temporary Factors#Rising Inflation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
Country
Japan
Country
Portugal
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Euro
Related
MarketsBusiness Insider

European Shares Seen Up As Inflation Concerns Ease

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening higher on Monday, as worries about U.S. inflation receded and Treasury yields held steady after the White House pared down its infrastructure bill to $1.7 trillion from $2.25 trillion. President Biden proposed to "change course" on his massive infrastructure bill, with cuts to...
Economynny360.com

U.S. factories, services output extend records

A measure of output at U.S. manufacturers and service providers advanced to a fresh record in May, underscoring solid demand that’s contributing to added inflationary pressures. The IHS Markit flash composite index of purchasing managers at manufacturers and service providers surged to 68.1, the highest in data back to 2009,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US: Manufacturing and Services PMIs reach new series highs in May

US Manufacturing PMI rose to a new series high in May. US Dollar Index rose above 90.00 after the data. The business activity in the US manufacturing sector continued to expand at a robust pace in May with the IHS Markit's Manufacturing PMI rising to a new series high of 61.5 from 60.5 in April. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 60.2.
Businessenterprisetalk.com

European Energy Giant Powers Up Its Business With Nutanix

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private, hybrid and multicloud computing, announced today that Serbian energy giant NIS (Naftna Industrija Srbije) has chosen Nutanix to meet the IT demands of the fast-paced, often volatile, energy markets. Additionally, it has implemented Nutanix to simplify IT management and provide a more scalable and agile platform for future developments.
Businessphocuswire.com

European on-demand car service Virtuo raises $96M

Paris-based Virtuo, a startup positioning itself as an alternative to car ownership, has raised $96 million in a combination of Series C financing of $60 million and pan-European asset-based financing of $36 million. The Series C round was led by AXA Venture Partners with participation from Bpifrance, Alpha Intelligence Capital...
ImmigrationLaw.com

US Firm Extends European Reach With Amsterdam Launch

U.S. law firm Fragomen announced today that it is expanding into the Dutch market with a new Amsterdam office. According to statement released by the firm, Fragomen has been advising individuals, SMEs and multinationals on Dutch-related immigration and mobility questions for more than two decades from its Brussels-based Benelux practice.
Businessrestaurantdive.com

DoorDash may be plotting European expansion

DoorDash is reportedly planning to expand in Germany, which would mark the foodservice delivery company's European debut, according to the Quebec News Tribune. DoorDash has 21 job posting listed in Berlin, with roles ranging from management to recruitment and logistics. The United Kingdom is also on DoorDash's radar for expansion,...
Phoenix, NYinternationalinvestment.net

Phoenix Group in 'advanced discussions' to sell European business

Phoenix Group is in "advanced discussions in respect of a potential sale", it confirmed in a stock market statement this morning (18 May) at 7am. Noting press speculation on the sale, the international life consolidator added a sale of the European businesses will only be considered if it maximises value for shareholders.
BusinessPosted by
hillcountrynews

Inflation brews for US producers while services wages pick up

Inflation continues to brew in America’s industrial heartland as growing materials shortages cascade into record-long delivery times and leave manufacturers struggling to keep pace with an …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY flirts with session lows, around 108.70 region

Sliding US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and exerted some pressure on USD/JPY. The prevalent risk-on environment might undermine the safe-haven JPY and limit any further losses. The USD/JPY pair remained depressed heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end...
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

Roundup: Tokyo stocks close higher on upbeat overseas economic data

TOKYO, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday with issues sensitive to global economic trends advancing following robust economic data from the United States and Europe. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 46.78 points, or 0.17 percent, from Friday to close the day at 28,364.61. The broader Topix...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar rises broadly as upbeat U.S. PMI data trigger short covering

The greenback snapped its recent losing streak and rebounded broadly in hectic New York session as release of robust U.S. PMI data prompted unwinding of recent short usd positions. Reuters reported U.S. factory activity gathered speed in early May amid strong domestic demand, but backlogs of uncompleted work are piling...
Public Healthtucsonpost.com

Eurozone economy booms as virus restrictions recede

According to a survey published on Friday, business activity in the eurozone is growing at its fastest rate in three years, as Europe's economy steadily reopens after months of Covid-19 restrictions. The closely-watched study compiled by economic data group IHS Markit indicated that the jump in demand was even overwhelming...
BusinessThe Daily Star

Euro zone business growth hits three-year high but ECB cautious

Euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in over three years in May, a survey showed on Friday, but European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said an uncertain recovery still needed emergency support from the ECB. After a slow start to vaccinations the pace is picking up, allowing...
Stocksbatonrougenews.net

Roundup: U.S. equities post mixed results amid Fed minutes, economic data

NEW YORK, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Wall Street's major averages posted mixed results for the week as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting and a slew of economic data. For the week ending Friday, the Dow declined 0.5 percent, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4...
TrafficLas Vegas Herald

Oil demand is rebounding fast in Europe

Traffic on Europe's highways and in the biggest cities has been rising in recent weeks as economies reopen, suggesting a rebound in road transportation fuel demand. Traffic on highways in Spain and France, one of the largest car markets in Europe, is now only slightly off the pre-COVID levels from 2019, according to data from highway operators quoted by Bloomberg.
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key

US DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL OUTLOOK: TREASURY YIELDS, INFLATION, FED TAPERING IN FOCUS. US Dollar weakened another -0.3% on balance last week as bearish conviction dominates. FOMC officials are creating headwinds for Treasury yields with transitory inflation rhetoric. Risk to US Dollar outlook seems tilted to the upside while the Fed taper...