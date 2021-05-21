US and European service businesses saw pick-up in early May
According to a purchasing manager survey released on Friday, the US services business in early May saw a sharp increase in activity over a decade. US and European service sector activities, including restaurant dining, travel and entertainment, are becoming more optimistic and customer demand as government regulations are relaxed and consumers become more confident in their response. In a business survey showing, it seemed ready to continue expanding at a solid pace. For accelerating vaccination.eminetra.com