I’m not sure why we ask coworkers how they are anymore. We know what the answer will be: “Busy!”. We’ve normalized “busy” to such a dangerous extent that we’ve fooled ourselves into thinking our capacities are more limited than they are. Remember that trip you said you were going to take? Remember that crazy expensive exercise bike you don’t use? Remember that recital you had every intention of attending? Remember how none of those panned out because you “didn’t have time?”