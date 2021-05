WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), during National Police Week, took to the Senate Floor this week to honor fallen officers and recommit to securing critical resources and providing support for law enforcement in Ohio and their families. Police Week is an annual event honoring law enforcement officers and their families and serving as a remembrance of officers who have died in the line of duty. Brown is also set to introduce bipartisan legislation to improve police training with U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe (R-OK), John Boozman (R-AR), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Jon Tester (D-MT), and Bob Casey (D-PA).