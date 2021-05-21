newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Market Insights Podcast (Episode 199)

By Ed Moya
marketpulse.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJonny Hart looks back on the week’s business and markets news with OANDA Senior Market Analyst Ed Moya in New York. This week they discuss UK retail sales, the US and European flash PMI readings, gold got its groove back, and volatility with cryptocurrencies. They also discuss what the week ahead has in store for financial markets.

www.marketpulse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Sky Tv#Data Analysis#Global Stocks#Business Analyst#Market Insights Podcast#European#Pmi#Oanda Corporation#Cryptocurrencies#Global Forex Trading#Tradethenews Com#Cnbc#Bloomberg Tv#Fox Business And Sky Tv#Reuters#The Associated Press#Msn#Marketwatch#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Chromium Chelate Supplements Market Insights, Impressive Growth, Trends – Industry Forecast Report (2020-2027)

The latest research report on the Chromium Chelate Supplements Market published by Stratagem Market Insights offers a profound awareness of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Chromium Chelate Supplements market throughout the forecast period (2020-2027).
Economystockdaymedia.com

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Discusses Significance of DTC Hearing Loss Market with The Stock Day Podcast (INND)

Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – May 21, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC Pink: INND) (“the Company”), a company with a mission to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. CEO of the Company, Matthew Moore, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.
Marketsmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Index fut.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:. Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange. U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange. OpenHighLowSettleChg. S&P COMP. INDEX. 250 x index. Jun4172.604174.504151.804151.80—2.40. Sep4141.80—2.50. Dec4131.90—2.70. Mar4123.30—2.20. Jun4111.40—2.80.
StocksPosted by
TheWeek

The daily business briefing: May 20, 2021

Bitcoin's price plunged by as much as 30 percent on Wednesday as its selloff picked up speed. The leading cryptocurrency went on a tear earlier in the year, peaking at $64,829 in mid-April as it gained acceptance as an investment and more companies started accepting it as a form of payment. It fell as low as $30,202 on Wednesday before closing at $38,802, a 10 percent drop on the day. "Many people have been tempted to invest purely because it has gone up in value and they have a fear of missing out," said Rick Eling, investment director at wealth management firm Quilter. "Bitcoin is a volatile asset, and as we have seen so often in financial markets, boom is almost always followed by bust." [The Wall Street Journal]
Stocksmarketpulse.com

Stocks higher after US data, Bitcoin bulls are louder than ever, Colombia Rating Cut

US stocks are rebounding as Treasury yields remain heavy after a big miss with the Philly Fed manufacturing index supports the idea that the Fed’s dovishness will probably last longer than markets are thinking. Jobless claims also improved to a fresh pandemic-era low, but a supply problem in the labor market is making the impact on claims less meaningful at the moment. The 10-year Treasury yield is down 3.2 basis points to 1.639%, while the dollar index is 0.4% weaker at 89.86.
Medical & BiotechMedagadget.com

+14.8% of Array Market (Life Science And Biotechnology Instruments) CAGR By 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

DNA microarray or chip is a semiconductor state in which various genetic sequences are combined with investigations. DNA microarrays are used to measure expression levels of numbers of genes at the same time or genotype multiple regions of a genome. This approach finds the use of drug R&D, clinical diagnostics, agriculture, environmental management, and other fields.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Goldman Sachs Reconsiders Whether Bitcoin is Legitimate Asset

Pages from a forthcoming report on crypto by Goldman Sachs have been shared on Twitter. The report represents an about-turn from the bank’s position this time last year. A forthcoming report by investment banking giant Goldman Sachs shows that the bank has read up on crypto. Screenshots of the report...
Businessaustinnews.net

Amsler Wealth Management: Positive Outlook for Q2

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Finance experts at Amsler Wealth Management have today said that South Korean stocks are expected to further advance through the second quarter as expectations of strong first-quarter corporate earnings and economic recovery run high. The short-selling ban on 200 market...
Businessetftrends.com

Growth ETFs Lead Rebound on Dip in Jobless Claims

U.S. stocks continued to gain on Thursday, with the growth style taking charge, as the labor market showed improvement. Updated government data revealed 444,000 Americans applied for first-time unemployment benefits for the week ended May 15, compared to 478,000 in the week prior, the Wall Street Journal reports. It was the lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic hit in mid-March 2020.
Retailbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Multi Cloud Storage Market Research Insights & Revenue 2021 | Insights & Trends By – IBM (US), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft (US)

The Global Multi Cloud Storage Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The Multi Cloud Storage research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global Multi Cloud Storage Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like IBM (US), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft (US), Gosun Technology (China), Google (US), VMware (US), EMC (US) operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Industrial Blender Machines Market Trends, Business Overview and Comprehensive Insights and Massive Growth (2022-2031)

Market.us Research Market report Provides detailed analysis of the Industrial Blender Machines market with Top Keyplayers, Product types, Application, geographical regions. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the current market situation. The Research Report covers the industry future trends, risks, market status, development rate, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors.
Industrynysenasdaqlive.com

Rotary Friction Weldings Market Segments, Revenue And Industry Insights 2020-2025 | Thompson (KUKA UK), MTI (USA), NITTO SEIKI (Japan)

MTI (USA) H&B OMEGA Europa GmbH (Germany) YUAN YU Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) An Gen Machine Mfg. (Taiwan) Get a Sample PDF Report: https://www.reporthive.com/request_sample/2181129. The global Rotary Friction Weldings market size is estimated at xxxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxxx Million...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Voice Cloning Market Research (2021): Analysis and Insights, Growth Factors, Profit margin, Forecast till 2030

The Global Voice Cloning 2021-30 market research study from MarketResearch.Biz provides extensive insights of the geographic scope, market size, immense insights into the industry, extensive analysis, and market revenue estimates up to 2030. The Voice Cloning market report is made up of so many vital things that are relevant in order to provide a correct vision to understand the current and upcoming challenges of the Voice Cloning industry.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Ancient Grains Market [Trending 2021] Trend Analytics, Current Updates, Global Share Analysis, Competitive Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2031

The Global Ancient Grains Market will be analyzed based on key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and the company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Ancient Grains Market include General Mills, Intersnack, Yamazaki Baking, Calbee, Grupo Bimbo, Kellogg, Nestle, Pepsico, Premier Foods, KP Snacks. These vendors are actively involved in organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Almond Butter Market (PDF) | Insights, Future Trends, Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Forecast to 2031

The Global Almond Butter Market will be analyzed based on key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and the company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Almond Butter Market include JUSTIN’S, Barney Butter, Maranatha, Futter’s Nut Butters, Once Again Nut Butter, EdenNuts Inc, Cache Creek Foods, Zinke Orchards, The J.M. Smucker Company, Nuts’N More. These vendors are actively involved in organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Universal Flash Storage Market [Trending 2021] Trends , Current Updates, Busienss Dynamics and Forecast to 2031

The Global Universal Flash Storage Market will be analyzed based on key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and the company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Universal Flash Storage Market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, SK HynixInc., Micron TechnologyInc., Micron TechnologyInc., Phison Electronics CorporationInc., Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, SynopsysInc., Cadence Design SystemsInc., GDA Technologies Inc., Aras. These vendors are actively involved in organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary: ‘Crypto Is Here to Stay’

Crypto has received words of confidence from a former U.S. Treasury Secretary, who says it could remain a permanent fixture on global markets as “a kind of digital gold.”. In an appearance on Bloomberg TV’s Wall Street Week, Lawrence Summers said that cryptocurrencies allowed investors an alternative asset that they could keep separate from “the day-to-day workings of governments.”
Businessactionforex.com

Nasdaq Rebounds, Bitcoin Struggles

We finally see some relief in the global equity markets; a good rebound in European indices yesterday followed by a decent progress led by tech stocks in New York hint that the worries over inflation are easing for now, although these inflation worries will be re-heated and re-served to the market often from now on, unless we see a sustainable deceleration in the commodity rally, or soft, but not too ugly economic data that would hint at stabilizing inflation without necessarily hinting at bad economic recovery. That’s a fine line to walk for the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Marketstechnologymagazine.org

E-Cigarette Market to 2026 - Regional Demand Analysis, Revenue Statistics and Growth Strategies

Automatic e-cigarette market is expected to witness high demand among consumers owing to their benefits of affordability and longer battery life compared to traditional cigarette smoking. These devices automatically activate the heating element, eliminating the need to press and hold a button manually when a user needs to inhale. An automatic e-cigarette provides users more realistic experience similar to traditional cigarettes than a manual battery. However, these devices are more susceptible to damage through leakage due to absence of sealing on the batteries.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Variable Rate Technology Market Research Segment, In-depth Analysis 2021 | Insights & Trends By – Deere & Company (U.S.), AGCO Corporation (U.S.), Trimble inc. (U.S.)

The Global Variable Rate Technology Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The Variable Rate Technology research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global Variable Rate Technology Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like Deere & Company (U.S.), AGCO Corporation (U.S.), Trimble inc. (U.S.), CNH Industrial N.V. (U.K.), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Raven Industries inc. (U.S.), Raven Industries inc. (U.S.), SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Yara International ASA (Norway), operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.