SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Big news on Thursday, as the CDC recommends that fully vaccinated American’s no longer need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. The CDC announced on Thursday that cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from COVID-19 are all trending downward. You can see that data for yourself on the CDC’s COVID-19 dashboard, however at the time of this article some of the data has yet to be updated to the most current figures the CDC reported during Thursday’s announcement.