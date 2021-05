The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles says a new scam is using unsolicited text messages from unknown phone numbers claiming to be the DMV. The texts say the recipients owe, or are owed, large sums of money from the DMV, and directs them to click a link. The DMV says recipients shouldn't click the link, but if they do, messages should be deleted immediately. The department says it sometimes sends texts to residents with their permission, but would never send emails demanding or promising money.