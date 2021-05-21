newsbreak-logo
San Diego, CA

Ernie Martinez Exits XTRA Sports 1360

Cover picture for the articleErnie Martinez is calling it a day on XTRA Sports1360 in San Diego. The producer and graphic designer will make Friday’s show his last with the Loose Cannons. Martinez has been with iHeartMedia’s San Diego cluster since 2012. He has worn multiple hats in the building. In addition to producing several shows on XTRA Sports 1360, Martinez has served as the sports update anchor on sister stations KOGO and 101 KGB. He also provided pre-game content for Chargers broadcasts on Rock 105.3.

