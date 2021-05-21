Puma plans to use 90% sustainable materials by 2025

Recycling is a key enabler of a low-carbon circular economy in the food and beverage industries. And while we have seen some encouraging progress in the collection, sorting, and recycling of used food and beverage cartons, more needs to be done. Specifically, there is more work to be done to enhance the entire recycling value chain, to connect collectors with industries that transform the carton packages into new materials, and to find innovations for expanding opportunities in different markets for cartons to be recycled into value-added products.