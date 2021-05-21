newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Puma plans to use 90% sustainable materials by 2025

By andypatel
eminetra.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSportswear and equipment manufacturers Puma Has set a goal of producing 90% of its products from more sustainable materials by 2025. German companies plan to recycle 75% of the polyester they use by this deadline. The announcement was made when PUMA stated in 2020 that it had succeeded in finding...

eminetra.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cara Delevingne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puma#Recycled Materials#Taiwan#Sustainable Development#Chemicals#Brand Strategy#Product Strategy#Industrial Waste#Puma#Emea#Purchasing Puma Products#Sustainable Sources#Sustainable Jobs#Recycled Plastic Waste#Corporate Sustainability#Product Line#Environmentally Friendly#Consumption#Customers#Yarn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Environment
News Break
Fashion
Related
Environmentatlantanews.net

Food Waste Management Market Future Growth Outlook | Veolia Environment, Suez, Biffa

The Global Food Waste Management Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Food Waste Management Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Clean Harbors, Inc., Veolia Environment, Suez, Biffa Group Limited, Eco Food Recycling, Covanta Holding Corporation, Waste Connection, Inc., Advanced Disposable Services Inc, Biancamano S.P.A, Stericycle, Inc. & Waste Management Inc. etc have been looking into Food Waste Management as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Apparelbostonnews.net

Denim Jeans Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2025 | Levi Strauss & Co., G-III Apparel Group., The Gap

Latest released the research study on Denim Jeans Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Denim Jeans Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Denim Jeans. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Levi Strauss & Co. (United States), G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (United States), The Gap Inc. (United States), VF Corporation (United States), H&M Hennes & Mauritz (Sweden), PVH Corp (United States), Kering (France), Pepe Jeans S.L. (Spain), Besteller A/S (Denmark), Inditex (Spain), True Religion Apparel Inc. (United States),
Environmentsmileypete.com

Planet or plastic: Can the hospitality industry shrink a 150-million ton plastics footprint?

The United Nations defines our volume of plastic waste as a global crisis, ranking it a major threat to the environment. The international hotel industry is a major contributor, generating 150 million tons of single-use plastic annually. Fortunately, the industry is responding to this crisis with actions that dramatically reduce plastic waste. The following steps are simple and cost effective in keeping small items from becoming big problems. As customers become more environmentally conscious, these green steps will enhance the public image of organizations stemming the tide.
Agriculturegeekwire.com

Climate solution or corporate greenwashing? Tech taps farmers to help offset carbon footprint

Five years ago, David Gruenbaum abandoned dairy farming and a conventional method of growing vegetables that relied on tilling large quantities of cow manure into his fields, which released carbon into the atmosphere in the process. Today, the Ohio farmer grows corn and soybeans without tilling the land. In the off-season, he uses a variety of cover crops that trap carbon in the soil and improve its fertility, rather than leaving the fields bare.
Industrywhattheythink.com

Polymershapes Supports Sustainable Future of the Printing Industry as New SGP Patron

Sayville, N.Y. – The Sustainable Green Printing Partnership (SGP), the leading certification authority in sustainable printing, announced today Polymershapes of Charlotte, North Carolina as a gold SGP Patron. Polymershapes joins with other patrons, SGP certified print facilities, brands, academic institutions, NGOs and associations in the SGP Community. “Polymershapes is committed...
Businesswhattheythink.com

Hoffmann Neopac Gains Key Sustainability Designation

Company’s manufacturing plant in Debrecen, Hungary achieves ISCC PLUS recognition, broadening its eco-certified materials stream for tubes. Thun, Switzerland – Hoffmann Neopac, a global provider of high-quality packaging for Pharma, Cosmetics and FMCG Industries, has successfully completed an audit conducted by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) at its tube manufacturing facility in Debrecen, Hungary.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Boosting Premium Denim’s Sustainability with Chemical-Free Lasers

A fully vertical factory and laundry established in Istanbul in 2008, Strom’s vertically integrated process enables them to meet the various demands of its premium denim partners, from ideas and design through finished products, all with full transparency. Two factories in Istanbul and offices in London and New York focus on sustainability, innovation and flexibility, while new technologies like lasers save on water and chemicals.
EnvironmentPackaging Digest

4 Partnerships Advance Carton Recycling

Recycling is a key enabler of a low-carbon circular economy in the food and beverage industries. And while we have seen some encouraging progress in the collection, sorting, and recycling of used food and beverage cartons, more needs to be done. Specifically, there is more work to be done to enhance the entire recycling value chain, to connect collectors with industries that transform the carton packages into new materials, and to find innovations for expanding opportunities in different markets for cartons to be recycled into value-added products.
Businesspowderbulksolids.com

Kemira Starts Operations at New Dry Polymer Plant

Chemical solutions supplier Kemira announced the startup of its new dry polymer manufacturing site in Ulsan, South Korea this Thursday, expanding its ability to serve paper and board industry customers and water treatment growth initiatives in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The facility, owned by a joint venture between Kemira and...
Business3DPrint.com

Protolabs Receives DNV Certification for 3D Printing Oil and Gas Parts

Digital manufacturing service bureau Protolabs is extending its operations into the oil and gas sector. After securing a DNV ‘Qualification of Manufacturer’ certification, the company is now aiming to push its metal 3D printing services for the production of oil and gas parts. This makes Protolabs the first metal additive manufacturing (AM) provider in Europe to obtain the certification.
Businessmdm.com

Schneider Electric Promotes Frei to EVP of Industrial Automation Business

Schneider Electric announced it has promoted Barbara Frei as the new executive vice-president of its industrial automation global business. Frei took over that role from Peter Herweck, who was named CEO of AVEVA, which is one of Schneider Electric’s partners, on May 1. Having served as Schneider Electric’s executive vice-president...
Environmentinterplasinsights.com

Understanding international packaging recycling

ThePackHub recently hosted a packaging recycling-focussed webinar in which Suez.Circpack Director Vincent Mooij discussed the waste collection giant’s role in improving kerbside recycling infrastructure. Suez.Circpack provides expertise for brand owners, packaging companies and retailers who are looking to achieve better recyclability. For this, it provides online masterclasses on recycling, wherein...
Environmentpower-technology.com

Big tech companies likely to become carbon-negative by 2030: Poll

Many companies have pledged to reduce their carbon footprint by leveraging renewable and clean energy sources. Verdict has conducted a poll to assess whether big tech companies can achieve their goal of becoming carbon-negative by the end of the decade. Analysis of the poll results shows that 45% of the...
Environmentspaandbeautytoday.com

Sustainable Spotlight: Lush Creates Fresh, Ethical Products

If you’re a fan of colorful bath bombs and delicious smelling soaps, visiting to a Lush store is like being a kid candy store. The fresh, handmade products are not only pretty, but the brand is also guided by a strong ethical and sustainable philosophy. Lush creates products that are made from transparent ingredients and supply chains, while also committing to charitable organizations and sustainability. We caught up with Katrina Shum, Manager of Sustainability, to learn more about the brand’s history and the role its core values play in product offerings.
ApparelTree Hugger

Is Velvet a Sustainable Fabric?

Velvet is historically associated with luxury. Originally made with silk, it is known best for having a lush surface soft to the touch. Though its exact origins are unknown, velvet has been around for centuries, most commonly used today to make clothing, accessories, and furniture. These days, velvet is made from fabrics such as polyester and organic cotton—materials that are quite different in terms of sustainability. Below, we provide an overview of velvet and its environmental impact through the years.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Schneider Electric partners with Roca Group to accelerate decarbonization

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation has reached an agreement with Roca Group, a world leader in the design, production and commercialization of products for the bathroom space to define a new roadmap towards decarbonization, establishing a single, global strategy across the Group.
Environmentbostonnews.net

Green Hydrogen Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

The latest released study on Global Green Hydrogen Market aims to delivers detailed qualitative and statistical insights covering complete value chain from upstream to downstream. Lot many Chinese companies have been able to establish vast scales of operations, conquering domestic Green Hydrogen markets and making inroads into global distribution channels. Some of the companies like Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems, Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli, Beijing Zhongdian, McPhy, Siemens, TianJin Mainland, Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation, Idroenergy Spa & Erredue SpA are scaling up and extending their industrial value chain.
Environmentinnovatorsmag.com

Circular future for textiles

Globally around 92 million tonnes of textile waste is generated annually in an industry responsible for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions. In America alone more than 80% of used textiles end up in landfill, while a garbage truck of clothes is wasted every second. Damning statistics which reveal a textile...