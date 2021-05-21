Puma plans to use 90% sustainable materials by 2025

Latest released the research study on Denim Jeans Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Denim Jeans Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Denim Jeans. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Levi Strauss & Co. (United States), G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (United States), The Gap Inc. (United States), VF Corporation (United States), H&M Hennes & Mauritz (Sweden), PVH Corp (United States), Kering (France), Pepe Jeans S.L. (Spain), Besteller A/S (Denmark), Inditex (Spain), True Religion Apparel Inc. (United States),