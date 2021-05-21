newsbreak-logo
Liberty County, TX

CONROE MAN DIES IN LIBERTY COUNTY CRASH

 1 day ago

LIBERTY COUNTY – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a fatality crash on FM 1008, 17 miles southeast of Cleveland, TX. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on May 18, at approximately 11:04 a.m., a 1999 Toyota Celica veered off the roadway and struck a tree while traveling north on FM 1008. The driver of the Toyota, 27-year-old Randy M. Everett out of Conroe, TX, died at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. There is no additional information available for release at this time.

