newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry Details the Night That Meghan Markle Considered Taking Her Own Life

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
Y101
Y101
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince Harry spoke about the night that his wife, Meghan Markle considered taking her own life. On Friday (May 21), the Duke of Sussex spoke about the terrifying moment on his and Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See. Markle first revealed that she was struggling with suicidal thoughts during their explosive sit-down interview with Winfrey in March. Markle said that she was struggling with royal life and the constant media scrutiny.

y101radio.com
Y101

Y101

Quincy, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Y101 plays the biggest and hottest music variety and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Royal Albert Hall#British Royal Family#Uk#Apple Tv#Duke Of Sussex#Husband#Baby Archie#Royal Life#Thought#Suicidal Thoughts#Charity#March#Pills#Alcohol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Prince Harry Talks Secretly Meeting Meghan Markle at a Grocery Store and Pretending Not to Know Each Other

Prince Harry has opened up about his life in the United States, and gave more insight into his decision to step down from senior royal duties and the spotlight in England. Speaking to Dax Shepard on the podcast Armchair Expert, Harry said "Living here now, I can actually lift my head. I feel different, my shoulders have dropped, so have hers. We can walk around feeling a little bit more free. I get to take Archie on the back of my bicycle."
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Little Girl May Reunite Royals?

While it’s hard to imagine the feuding royals burying the hatchet anytime soon, royal expert Nick Bullen tells Us he believes that the little girl Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting this summer will do the trick. Others appear to be literally betting on it. After the death of...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Meghan Markle's necklace at Vax Live had a special meaning

The former Meghan Markle made her first television appearance since her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a necklace that had a special connection to her speech about female empowerment. The duchesses, who is pregnant with her second child, a daughter, appeared in a pre-taped video...
Homelessromper.com

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Celebrated Mother's Day With A Generous Gesture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to celebrate more than just their own mothers this Mother’s Day. The pair marked the holiday by making a generous donation to Harvest Home, a non-profit dedicated to helping unhoused pregnant people. Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex credited the organization with uplifting expectant mothers in ways that benefit them and their families “for generations.”
BusinessIn Style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Partnered With Procter & Gamble

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to keep busy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation has announced a multi-year global partnership with Procter & Gamble, aka P&G, the major American consumer goods company. According to a statement posted to the Archewell foundation, the Sussexes are partnering with...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Prince Harry reveals secret supermarket dates with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pretty much the dream couple already, and Harry has just made their relationship seem even more lovely by revealing the sweet secret dates that the pair used to go on when they first got together. Harry shared the cute anecdote during a wide-ranging interview...
CelebritiesGrazia

Everything You Need To Know About Meghan And Harry's Second Child

It seems like almost a lifetime ago since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Valentine's Day that they were expecting a second child. A nod to Harry's late mother, the pair broke the news with a gorgeous photo, 37 years after Princess Diana announced she was pregnant with Harry. Misan Harriman, the photographer who took the photo and a friend of the couple, tweeted: 'Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!'
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Prince Harry Calls Royal Life ‘The Truman Show’ & Shares He Wanted Out Before Meghan Markle

Long before Meghan Markle came into his life, Prince Harry knew he had to get out of the spotlight, saying that his Royal life was like being an animal in a media ‘zoo.’. “For me, prior to meeting Meghan [Markle], it was very much a case of, certainly connected to the media, that anger and frustration of ‘this is so unjust,’” Prince Harry said when speaking to Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the Thursday (May 13) episode of their Armchair Expert podcast. While many have seemingly blamed Meghan, 39, for Harry’s decision to step down as a Senior member of the British Royal family (“Megxit,” anyone?), the 36-year-old son of Princess Diana shared that this departure was a long-time coming. Harry said that his life as a royal was like “a mix between ‘The Truman Show’ and being in a zoo.”
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWeek

There's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'

According to people who bet on royal baby names, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's soon-to-be-born daughter might be a "Philippa." The U.K. gambling site Ladbrokes "slashed the betting odds on the name to 3/1" following the death of Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, last month, People reports, noting that the younger generation of the royal family has a recent history of honoring the patriarch (Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, Harry's cousins, gave their newborn sons the middle name Philip).
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Prince Harry Talks About An Early Secret Meetup With Meghan Markle

One of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s very first meetups was something straight out of a Hollywood rom-com. The Duke of Sussex told “Armchair Expert” podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on Tuesday that an early incognito date between him and Meghan involved pretending not to know each other at a supermarket.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Prince Harry Talks First Public Outing With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a secret public outing early on in their relationship. On the latest episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex revealed how he and his now wife tried to keep things under wraps when they began dating. "The first time...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

British Monarchy In Crisis, Family Blame Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, Per Report

Is the rift within the royal family all Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s fault? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop looks into the rumor. According to a recent edition of the National Enquirer, Prince Harry is to blame for the rift between him and Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family. The tabloid explains that Markle was ill-prepared to join the royal family, and it’s Prince Harry’s fault. Furthermore, the magazine claims that Markle is “demanding an apology from the royals before she’ll return to the UK.” An insider tells the tabloid, “Many think Meghan turned into a monster as she drank in the power and status of royalty.”