Emotions Run Deep On San Holo & Chet Porter’s New Single, “you’ve changed, i’ve changed”

By Austin Miller
this song is sick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Holo and Chet Porter. Individually, they are two very accomplished and talented artists. Together, they create soaring songs like new single, “you’ve changed, i’ve changed,” loaded with emotive energy. We’ve been following the roll out of San Holo’s new album, bb, u ok?, and while the project was initially...

thissongissick.com
