Senator Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) tells Brian Kilmeade that all fingers are pointing to Wuhan and we need to know if the virus was leaked from the lab and then figure out if it was manipulated or if it was something that just spontaneously occurred. Marshall wants America and our allies to stand up, gird our loins and ask where did the virus come from. Marshall also spoke about the bill he has introduced in the Senate to shorten the extension of federal unemployment benefits in order to get Americans back to work. Marshall says any unemployment help needs to be targeted to those who truly need it but we can’t pay people more to stay at home than they would be paid to work.