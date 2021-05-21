newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

After Remaining Closed for Over a Year, Canlis to Reopen Its Iconic Dining Room July 1

By Gabe Guarente
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Eater News, a semi-regular round-up of mini news bites. Have info to share? Email intel to seattle@eater.com. As the full toll of the pandemic came into view last spring, Canlis co-owner Brian Canlis said, “fine dining is not what Seattle needs right now.” The iconic restaurant soon pivoted to a series of different takeout options, as well as some outdoor service. But now it’s almost ready to return in full. Per an announcement in the official Canlis newsletter, the East Queen Anne destination will open for indoor dining once again July 1, with reservations beginning June 9 at noon.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#Dining In#Food Drink#Dining Room#Fine Dining#Chain Restaurants#Free Beer#Eater News#Canlis Co#Tres#Liquor And Cannabis Board#Neapolitan#Goofy S Sports Bar#Co Owner Mark Canlis#Wine#Diners#Spring#15th Avenue Nw#Sandwiches#Crown Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantscolumbusunderground.com

Tasty Dawg Branching Out to Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant

Slinging hot dogs as a virtual brand since December 2020, Tasty Dawg will get its own restaurant. Tasty Dawg’s first physical location will open at 107 S. High St. Downtown early this summer. “We wanted to create a fun, casual concept to celebrate the hot dog, one of America’s favorite...
RestaurantsEater

Step Inside the Historic Tosca Cafe, Reopened for Indoor Dining After Nearly Two Years

Tosca Cafe is one of the most infamous drinking dens in North Beach, living at the crossroads of Columbus and Broadway since 1919 (skip the math: the restaurant and bar is now 102 years old). Unfortunately, instead of getting to celebrate its 100th birthday in high style, those last couple of years saw Tosca go dark: The restaurant closed amid sexual assault allegations in 2019, then got a fresh start with a new dream team of local restaurateurs, but they were only able to open for takeout in March 2020, when the city was in full lockdown, and outdoor dining in November 2020, right before the second surge.
RestaurantsEater

Tourist Favorite Screen Door Will Open Its Second Location May 12

Fried chicken, biscuits and gravy, and seafood jambalaya are coming to NW Couch Street. Screen Door, a longstanding Portland Southern destination, will open its second restaurant on May 12. Screen Door has been a first stop for Portland visitors and Burnside neighbors for 15 years, famous for its chicken and...
RestaurantsPosted by
100.7 WITL

Mackinac Island Restaurant Offering Meals On The Lawn

If you're looking to vacation this summer and want to continue social distancing, you can do so on Mackinac Island!. Not only was their national park voted as Michigan's best, but one of their restaurants is offering meals on the lawn and you don't need a reservation!. The Inn at...
RestaurantsEater

Venice Pizza, a Dorchester Institution, Has Reopened Under New Ownership

A Savin Hill pizzeria that was something of a Dorchester institution for the better part of four decades before closing in 2019 has reopened under new ownership. Venice Pizza (39 Savin Hill Ave., Boston) — once known for having some of the best Hawaiian pizza in Boston, at least according to former mayor and current U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh — opened its doors back up to the public on April 24, 2021.
RestaurantsPosted by
New York Only

The Best Sandwiches Ever Are Made At These 5 Places In New York

When you’re exploring a new city or in the middle of a road trip, there isn’t much that can rival a fantastic sandwich that hits the spot. And when you’re traveling through upstate New York looking for the best eats in town, a trip to a longtime local deli can be exactly the right destination […] The post The Best Sandwiches Ever Are Made At These 5 Places In New York appeared first on Only In Your State.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Most Surprising Food Sold At Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous has many hot ticket items on their menu. Their "World Famous" Hot Dogs inspire an eating contest every Fourth of July and their fries are just as legendary, even being named "Best Fast Food Fries" by the New York Daily News in 2014. Among their menu items, you can also find some pretty stacked burgers, chicken and chicken sandwiches, hero sandwiches, and creamy, dreamy shakes — your typical American fare.
Lifestyleallears.net

Here Are ALL the Dining Locations That Will Reopen With Disneyland Hotel

We just got some big reopening news from Disneyland today!. The Disneyland Hotel is reopening on July 2nd, and reservations opened up TODAY. We’ve got even more good news, though — many restaurants at the Disneyland Hotel are also reopening. This includes Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, which is a highly popular spot to obtain drinks and snacks at Disneyland Resort.
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

Communion in Seattle named one of the top restaurants in the world

Located in the central district of Seattle is Communion, a Black-owned restaurant that has popped up during the pandemic and against all odds, done incredibly well. The restaurant, four years in the making, has been crowned one of the top 12 best in the world by Conde Nast Traveler. Communion...
Posted by
Michelle Loucadoux

Burbank Bar Remains Closed After Defying Health Orders

Deserted Saloon under a clear skyPhoto by Sarah Lachise on Unsplash. There’s a bar here in Burbank called Tinhorn Flats that, during pandemic lockdowns, flat out refused to comply with Los Angeles County health orders. This refusal has sparked an ongoing battle between the city and the bar’s owners that has extended for months and led to Burbank shutting off the bar’s water and power and erecting a fence around the establishment.
Restaurantsfb101.com

The Dorchester Rooftop welcomes Sri Lankan pop-up by executive chef Mario Perera

Genova Premium Tuna And Celebrity Chef Geoffrey Zakarian Team Up For Mediterranean-Inspired Meal Kits FOOD NEWS. Following the successful launch of its first ever rooftop restaurant and bar in April 2021, The Dorchester is pleased to announce that executive chef Mario Perera will be taking the helm of The Dorchester Rooftop until May 30, 2021. Sri Lankan born, chef Mario will combine his twenty years of experience at The Dorchester with a dining concept that’s close to his heart and heritage: a menu inspired by his beloved homeland.