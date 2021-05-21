After Remaining Closed for Over a Year, Canlis to Reopen Its Iconic Dining Room July 1

Tosca Cafe is one of the most infamous drinking dens in North Beach, living at the crossroads of Columbus and Broadway since 1919 (skip the math: the restaurant and bar is now 102 years old). Unfortunately, instead of getting to celebrate its 100th birthday in high style, those last couple of years saw Tosca go dark: The restaurant closed amid sexual assault allegations in 2019, then got a fresh start with a new dream team of local restaurateurs, but they were only able to open for takeout in March 2020, when the city was in full lockdown, and outdoor dining in November 2020, right before the second surge.