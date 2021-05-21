Sneaker Releases: New Colorful Bape Sta Styles Are on the Way, John Geiger Delivers Ideal Summer GF-01 Colorway & More News
May 21, 2021: A Bathing Ape is brining new colorways of the iconic Bape Sta silhouette to retail as the weather heats up. Arriving May 29 is the color camo Bape Star collection, featuring a wide range of colors, ranging from muted designs with black, blue or green hues, as well as bold options delivered red, purple and pink. All of the looks feature patent leather on the uppers, heels and side branding. All of the shoes come with a $279 retail price and will arrive via Bape.com.www.msn.com