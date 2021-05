The Iowa House and Senate have voted to let alcohol sales in Iowa to begin two hours earlier on Sunday mornings. “Creating uniformity across each of the days of the week.” That’s Senator Craig Johnson of Independence, who guided the bill through the Senate. Under current law, a business has to get a special permit to sell alcohol on Sundays, and can’t sell booze before 8 a.m. The bill that passed the House and Senate last week would let Sunday sales begin at 6 a.m. Before 1973, alcohol sales were not allowed in Iowa on Sundays. It wasn’t until 1992 that beer, wine and liquor could be sold before noon on Sundays.