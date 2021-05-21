newsbreak-logo
Keisha Alleyne Brings Wide Expereince to Kings County Civil Court Judge Race

By Ariama C. Long
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kings County Civil Court Judge race for Brooklyn’s 7th Municipal District is well underway and Attorney Keisha Alleyne is running for the bench seat. Alleyne has a coalition of supporters and various electeds endorsing her campaign so far, including U.S. Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, Assemblymember Laurie A. Cumbo, former Assemblymember Michael Blake, Assemblymember Latrice M. Walker, Councilmember Alicka Ampry-Samuel, and former District Leader Nikki Lucas.

