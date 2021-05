After the price of bitcoin touched a high of $64,895 per unit, speculators and skeptics think it might have been the top of the bull run and a 2018-like bear run is next. On Sunday, May 23, bitcoin prices have dropped to a low of $31,107 and bears have managed to take the reigns for a period. However, not everyone is convinced the current crypto bull run is similar to 2017, as a number of crypto proponents think the 2013 bull run is more aligned with present trends.