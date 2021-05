-- Five Named as Finalists for Final Three Roster Spots -- Including seven USA Basketball gold medalists, nine athletes age 19-and-under were named to the 2021 USA Basketball Women’s U19 World Cup Team following three days of trials, May 14-16 in Denver. Additionally, five finalists will return to the USA’s training camp, which begins on July 19 at a site to be announced, in hopes of securing one of the remaining three roster spots. Selections were announced by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Selection Committee.