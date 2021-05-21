Chase Harler & Will Grier Team Up to Bring Two-Day Camp to Wheeling

West Virginia football and West Virginia basketball have a lot in common. A rich history of success, legendary head coaches, diehard fans, and former players who give back to the community. Now, the two are teaming up as former WVU hoops guard Chase Harler and former WVU quarterback Will Grier, who now plays for the Carolina Panthers, are bringing a two-day camp to the Ohio Valley for boys and girls ages 7-18.

Harler told Mountaineer Maven how it all came together.

"My goal this summer was to bring some different opportunities to the Ohio Valley. I just know if I was a young player, and someone like Will Grier was coming to town - I would have my parents all over it. I have some other cool things planned as well. Will was at WVU when I was there, and I always respected what he did on and off the field. I reached out to Will via social media. I just told him what my summer goals were and thought it would be a great experience for him as well. He was all in. It probably took us a week to get everything figured out."

The camp will be held at the Highlands Sports Complex in Wheeling, WV on June 21st & 22nd from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

To sign up for the two-day camp, click here.

