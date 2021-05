Easy jaunts for getting into the hiking groove during mud season. Hiking in spring can have its rewards, even if it’s messy at times. The views of a defrosted Adirondack forest is well worth the hike. Flowers and trees bloom for miles to see. In higher elevations distinctive alpine plants will begin to grow. Be careful not to step on them, they are fragile. Oh and what’s that I hear? Not the buzzing of blackflies, that’s for June.